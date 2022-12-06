Providence headlines this week’s Fortegra hoops tournament at FSCJ

Eight high school basketball teams hit the hardwood to see who can become champion of the 4th annual Fortegra Invitational basketball tournamente presented by CSI Companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fifth installment of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational is right around the corner, with six of the games streamed on News4JAX.com and the final two being televised live on CW17.

Two-time tournament champion Providence, the No. 1 team in the News4JAX Super 6 rankings, returns to the event for the third time. The Stallions (4-0) will try and stay perfect when they open up against Mandarin on Thursday night at 8, the nightcap of four games that day.

Defending champion Nease (4-0) is back in the field and opens up against Camden County. The Panthers were elevated to the Fortegra champ last year after Fleming Island was forced to forfeit for using ineligible players.

Sandalwood and Orange Park tip things off at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Raines and Oakleaf follow at 3 p.m.

Friday night’s semifinal games at 6 and 8 p.m. will be streamed at News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. All four of Saturday’s games at noon, 2 p.m., 4 and 7:15 will also be streamed there. In addition, the third-place game at 4 and the title game at 7:15 p.m. will both be televised live on CW17.

Fortegra High School 9:12 schedule

All games at FSCJ South Campus

Thursday

Sandalwood vs. Orange Park, 1 p.m.

Raines vs. Oakleaf, 3 p.m.

Nease vs. Camden County, 6 p.m.

Providence vs. Mandarin, 8 p.m.

Friday

Sandalwood/Orange Park loser vs. Nease/Camden County loser, 1 p.m.

Raines/Oakleaf loser vs. Providence/Mandarin loser, 3 p.m.

Raines/Oakleaf winner vs. Providence/Mandarin winner, 6 p.m. (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ and broadcast on 92.5 FM/1010 AM)

Sandalwood/Orange Park winner vs. Nease/Camden County winner, 8 p.m. (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ and broadcast on 92.5 FM/1010 AM)

Saturday

Seventh-place game, noon (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+)

Fifth-place game, 2 p.m. (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+)

Third-place game, 4 p.m. (televised on CW17; streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+)

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m. (televised on CW17; streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ and broadcast on 92.5 FM/1010 AM)

Fortegra High School 9:12 champs

2021-22: Nease; (Fleming Island won the event but forfeited it due to ineligible player)

2020-21: Lee

2019-20: Providence

2018-19: Providence

Fortegra High School 9:12 MVPs

2021-22: Bennie McDuffie, Fleming Island

2020-21: Alex Fudge, Lee

2019-20: Deebo Coleman, West Nassau

2018-19: Ahren Freeman, Providence