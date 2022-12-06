Providence headlines this week’s Fortegra hoops tournament at FSCJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fifth installment of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational is right around the corner, with six of the games streamed on News4JAX.com and the final two being televised live on CW17.
Two-time tournament champion Providence, the No. 1 team in the News4JAX Super 6 rankings, returns to the event for the third time. The Stallions (4-0) will try and stay perfect when they open up against Mandarin on Thursday night at 8, the nightcap of four games that day.
Defending champion Nease (4-0) is back in the field and opens up against Camden County. The Panthers were elevated to the Fortegra champ last year after Fleming Island was forced to forfeit for using ineligible players.
Sandalwood and Orange Park tip things off at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Raines and Oakleaf follow at 3 p.m.
Friday night’s semifinal games at 6 and 8 p.m. will be streamed at News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. All four of Saturday’s games at noon, 2 p.m., 4 and 7:15 will also be streamed there. In addition, the third-place game at 4 and the title game at 7:15 p.m. will both be televised live on CW17.
Fortegra High School 9:12 schedule
All games at FSCJ South Campus
Thursday
Sandalwood vs. Orange Park, 1 p.m.
Raines vs. Oakleaf, 3 p.m.
Nease vs. Camden County, 6 p.m.
Providence vs. Mandarin, 8 p.m.
Friday
Sandalwood/Orange Park loser vs. Nease/Camden County loser, 1 p.m.
Raines/Oakleaf loser vs. Providence/Mandarin loser, 3 p.m.
Raines/Oakleaf winner vs. Providence/Mandarin winner, 6 p.m. (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ and broadcast on 92.5 FM/1010 AM)
Sandalwood/Orange Park winner vs. Nease/Camden County winner, 8 p.m. (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ and broadcast on 92.5 FM/1010 AM)
Saturday
Seventh-place game, noon (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+)
Fifth-place game, 2 p.m. (streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+)
Third-place game, 4 p.m. (televised on CW17; streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+)
Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m. (televised on CW17; streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ and broadcast on 92.5 FM/1010 AM)
Fortegra High School 9:12 champs
2021-22: Nease; (Fleming Island won the event but forfeited it due to ineligible player)
2020-21: Lee
2019-20: Providence
2018-19: Providence
Fortegra High School 9:12 MVPs
2021-22: Bennie McDuffie, Fleming Island
2020-21: Alex Fudge, Lee
2019-20: Deebo Coleman, West Nassau
2018-19: Ahren Freeman, Providence