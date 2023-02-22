Jim Furyk among finalist for World Golf Hall of Fame

Jim Furyk hits off the third tee during the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

He’s the only man to shoot 58 and 59 on the PGA Tour. He won 17 PGA Tour events and the 2003 U.S. Open and the FedEx Cup in 2010. Now, Jim Furyk could be heading to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Furyk was among the finalists announced Wednesday for this year’s class. The final vote will take place on March 8, the day before the first round of The Players Championship. The induction ceremony will be held June 10, 2024, in Pinehurst, NC, during the 124th U.S. Open and the Hall of Fame museum’s opening on the Pinehurst campus.

Furyk, who lives in Jacksonville, launched the Constellation Furyk and Friends as a PGA Tour Champions tour event last year at Timuquana Country Club. Phil Mickelson won the inaugural event. Steve Stricker won the second playing in October with Furyk finishing in third.

Other nominees include two-time Players Champion Padraig Harrington, the late Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour, and longtime Baltusrol Golf Club pro Johnny Farrell. Seventeen-time LPGA Tour winner and longtime CBS golf reporter Dottie Pepper and 20-time winner Cristie Kerr are also finalists, as is 19-time LPGA Tour winner Sandra Palmer and three-time major champion, the late Beverly Hanson.

Others under consideration are golf coach Butch Harmon, celebrated amateur Jay Sigel and the longtime secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and the chief executive of the R&A, Peter Dawson.