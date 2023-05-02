Jacksonville resident Jim Furyk named as captain of US team for President’s Cup

Jim Furyk hits off the third tee during the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Longtime area resident Jim Furyk, a 17-time PGA Tour winner, was named as the captain for the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup that will be played in Montreal next year.

Furyk, who has lived in Ponte Vedra Beach but now lives in Jacksonville, has 29 professional wins, including the 2003 U.S. Open. The President’s Cup will be held Sept. 24-29, 2024 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec. The news was announced Tuesday morning.

“Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept,” Furyk said in a release.

“Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. Team Captain is quite remarkable.”

The President’s Cup is a match-play event held every two years that pits the U.S. against an international team that represents the rest of the world, with the exception of Europe. The U.S. faces the Europe in the Ryder Cup, a similar event. The International team, who will be led by Mike Weir, hasn’t won the event since Royal Melbourne in 1998.

Furyk follows recent captains Davis Love III (2022) and Tiger Woods (2019). Jack Nicklaus (2003, ‘05, ‘07) and Arnold Palmer (1996) are also among the notable President’s Cup captains. He served as a captain’s assistant under Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017. Furyk was captain of the U.S. team in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

He’s been a major community advocate with the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, leading projects like Blessings in a Backpack, and partnering to give to Community Hospice and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. He started the PGA Tour Champions stop, the Constellation Furyk & Friends event at Timuquana Country Club in 2021.

Furyk holds the all-time PGA Tour scoring record, shooting a 58 in the final four in the Travelers Championship in 2016. He also shot a 59 at the BMW Championship in 2013. Furyk has been runner-up twice at The Players Championship.