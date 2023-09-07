High school football ‘23: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the third week of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Top four for Friday night

Bolles (0-2) vs. Coffee (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 8 p.m.

A Border Classic showdown and another tough test for the Bulldogs, who are trying to fend off their second three-game losing streak in as many seasons. Offense hasn’t been a problem. RBs Ty Neal (253 rushing yards, TD) and Emmett Grzebin (165 rushing yards, 3 TDs) have been solid. WR Naeem Burroughs has five of QB DJ Moore’s six TD passes. But the defense hasn’t been able to offer much resistance, giving up games of 43 and 42 points. The competition has been stiff, but it doesn’t lighten up here, next week or against Oakleaf in Week 5 for Bolles.

Daytona Beach Mainland (2-0) at (1) Bartram Trail (2-0)

A heavyweight matchup between the Class 3S state runner-up Buccaneers and the always tough Bears. RB Laython Biddle did the heavy lifting last week, turning four of his seven carries into touchdowns. Last year’s game turned into a defensive slugfest, a 17-3 Bartram win that kept the perfect season churning along. If things go that way again, the Bears are situated perfectly for it. The defense is fresh off a 55-0 pasting of Daytona Beach Seabreeze and special teams are led by K Liam Padron, one of the best placekickers in the state.

(2) Mandarin (2-0) at Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Our Football Friday Game of the Week features a clash of styles. The Generals have outscored Parker and Westside a combined 74-0. The Generals have six takeaways in those games. Offensively, Riverside has leaned on a handful of playmakers. WRs Myles Kendrick and Tae’shaun Gelsey have accounted for 309 yards receiving and three TDs. QBs Glenn Foreman III and Jaidan Delaune have combined for 448 passing yards and six TDs. Freshman RB Sherman Davis has rushed for three TDs. Mandarin has been an excellent story this season. As good as QB Tramell Jones (440 passing yards, 4 TDs) and WR Jaime Ffrench (9 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs) have been — and they’ve been electric — the ground game has been special. RBs Tiant Wyche (289 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and Deshard Westcott (154 rushing yards, 2 TDs) has been a two-headed machine that has been difficult to slow down.

Sandalwood (0-2) at (6) Raines (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

The Vikings were off last week, but they looked sharp against University Christian in the opener. The strong running of RB Mark Miller (124 yards, 2 TDs) was huge against UC, much of those hard yards up the middle. QB Tyren Randolph can run it, too. And Raines is tough up front with Jyon Simon (8 tackles, sack, TFL). Sandalwood hasn’t been able to muster much in terms of offense early. RB Demarii Collier has been wildly successful on the ground (28 carries, 292 yards) but there has been nothing behind him for Sandalwood. Defense still gives the Saints a good opportunity to win any game, including this one.

Next four

Creekside (1-1) vs. Richmond Hill (2-1), at Glynn County Stadium, Saturday, 4 p.m.: The Knights have been spectacular on the offensive side of the ball, including RB Harrison Garrido emerging as another home run-type player (231 rushing yards, 3 TDs). QB Sean Ashenfelder can spin it and run it (153 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 333 passing yards, 4 TDs).

(5) St. Augustine (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: An excellent clash of premier programs, both of whom lost games to Hurricane Idalia last week. QB Locklan Hewlett and the Yellow Jackets will try and beat a Brunswick team that has won its last 23 regular season games. The Pirates last dropped a regular season game on Oct. 30, 2020 to Richmond Hill.

Tocoi Creek (1-1) at (7) Bishop Kenny (1-0): The Toros were stunned by Matanzas last week and the Crusaders were off. This was a good clash last year and should be a better one Friday. QB James Resar is a two-way threat for Kenny, while his counterpart, Ryan Killmer, has six TD passes in two games. Five have gone to Julio Santiago.

White (1-1) at Englewood (2-0), 6:30 p.m.: The Rams were in this position last year, 2-0 and facing White in Week 3. The Commanders won 36-13. Can Englewood and first-year coach Kevin Johnson flip that script on a night where they’ll break in their new turf field? RB Tayshaun Solomon leads the Rams running attack (210 yards, TD). QB Jalen Pettway (3 passing TDs, rushing TD) pilots the Commanders attack.

Florida schedule, Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 7

Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (1-1) vs. Charlton County (0-3), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Atlantic Coast (2-0) at Westside (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Beachside (1-1) at Menendez (1-1)

Bishop Snyder (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2)

Bolles (0-2) vs. Coffee (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 8 p.m.

(4) Bradford (2-0) at Middleburg (0-1)

Clay (1-1) at Orange Park (1-1)

Columbia (0-1) at DeLand (1-1)

Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-2)

Daytona Beach Mainland (2-0) at (1) Bartram Trail (2-0)

Fernandina Beach (1-1) at Baldwin (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (0-2) at Jackson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (0-2) at Christ’s Church Academy (1-0)

Hollis Christian (0-2) at St. John Paul II (0-1)

Impact Christian (1-0) at Eagle’s View (2-0)

Joshua Christian (0-1) at Warner Christian (0-1)

(2) Mandarin (2-0) at Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (2-0) at Deltona (0-1)

Nease (1-1) at Ridge Community (1-1)

NFEI (1-1) at (1) Trinity Christian (1-1)

Orlando Bishop Moore (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-1)

Palatka (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2)

Parker (0-2) at Hawthorne (2-0)

Paxon (0-2) at Hilliard (1-0)

Ribault (1-1) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph (0-2) at Halifax Academy (0-0)

Sandalwood (0-2) at (6) Raines (1-0)

Suwannee (1-0) at Chiefland (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (1-1) at (7) Bishop Kenny (1-0)

Union County (0-1) at DeFuniak Springs Walton (2-0), 8:30 p.m.

White (1-1) at Englewood (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-1) at Providence (1-1)

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at Cambridge Christian (1-1)

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Yulee (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Creekside (1-1) vs. Richmond Hill (2-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 4 p.m.

(5) St. Augustine (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Duval Charter, Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.

Georgia schedule, Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 7

Charlton County (0-3) vs. University Christian (1-1), 4:30 p.m.

Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

New Hampstead (2-0) at Camden County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County (2-0) at Liberty Country (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ware County (3-0) at Benedictine (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9