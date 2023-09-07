High school football ‘23 picks: Bartram, Mandarin among Week 3 winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 24-10 (.706). Season: 57-15 (.792).

Thursday, Sept. 7

(8) University Christian (1-1) vs. Charlton County (0-3), 4 p.m.: UC won for the first time in six tries last year. They’ll win big again this time. N4J pick: UC 31, Charlton County 7.

(8) University Christian (1-1) vs. Charlton County (0-3), 4 p.m.: UC won for the first time in six tries last year. They’ll win big again this time. N4J pick: UC 31, Charlton County 7.

Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.: Wildcats coming off a Idalia-related off week. Red Terrors were drilled by Camden County last time out. N4J pick: Glynn Academy 23, Baker County 20.

Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.: Wildcats coming off a Idalia-related off week. Red Terrors were drilled by Camden County last time out. N4J pick: Glynn Academy 23, Baker County 20.

Friday, Sept. 8

Atlantic Coast (2-0) at Westside (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Stingrays are feeling it under coach Step Durham. They’ll get their second win since Tuesday. N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 27, Westside 7.

Beachside (1-1) at Menendez (1-1): Barracudas got back on track last week and stack another W here. N4J pick: Beachside 34, Menendez 7.

Bishop Snyder (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2): Cardinals notch their second win of the season. N4J pick: Snyder 33, Cedar Creek Christian 13.

Bolles (0-2) vs. Coffee (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 8 p.m.: Bulldogs facing their second three-game losing streak in as many seasons in this one. N4J pick: Bolles 28, Coffee 27.

(4) Bradford (2-0) at Middleburg (0-1): Will the Tornadoes allow a touchdown on defense this season? N4J pick: Bradford 33, Middleburg 6.

Clay (1-1) at Orange Park (1-1): Blue Devils get another county W. N4J pick: Clay 27, Orange Park 21.

Columbia (0-1) at DeLand (1-1): Tigers get coach Brian Allen back in the win column. N4J pick: Columbia 28, Deland 23.

Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-2): Rams have been outscored 87-0 in two games. That changes this week. N4J pick: Interlachen 28, Crescent City 14.

Daytona Beach Mainland (2-0) at (1) Bartram Trail (2-0): Bears stay perfect in marquee matchup. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 23, Mainland 17.

Fernandina Beach (1-1) at Baldwin (1-1), 6:30 p.m.: Indians get back on track after facing the Bradford machine last week. N4J pick: Baldwin 33, Fernandina Beach 20.

Fletcher (0-2) at Jackson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.: Has not been an easy start for the Senators. N4J pick: Fletcher 23, Jackson 14.

Fort White (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians win big for coach Demetric Jackson. N4J pick: Fort White 33, Keystone Heights 7.

Harvest Community (0-2) at Christ’s Church Academy (1-0): Eagles stay unbeaten. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 35, Harvest 13.

Hollis Christian (0-2) at St. John Paul II (0-1): Hollis Christian still looking for its first points of the season. N4J pick: St. John Paul II 20, Hollis Christian 7.

Impact Christian (1-0) at Eagle’s View (2-0): Nice matchup of unbeatens. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 28, Impact Christian 21.

Joshua Christian (0-1) at Warner Christian (0-1): In a battle of Eagles, it’s Warner with the win. N4J pick: Warner 28, Joshua Christian 7.

(2) Mandarin (2-0) at Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.: Our game of the week features two teams on the rise. N4J pick: Mandarin 33, Riverside 13.

Matanzas (2-0) at Deltona (0-1): Pirates coming off an upset win over Tocoi Creek. N4J pick: Matanzas 30, Deltona 14.

Nease (1-1) at Ridge Community (1-1): By the time you read this, Maddox Spencer, who had a staggering 302 receiving yards last week, may have just scored another touchdown. N4J pick: Nease 23, Ridge Community 21.

NFEI (1-1) at (3) Trinity Christian (1-1): Conquerors won’t play a more difficult opponent this season than they did last week. N4J pick: Trinity 35, NFEI 13.

Orlando Bishop Moore (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-1): Bulldogs even up their record. N4J pick: FPC 27, Bishop Moore 20.

Palatka (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2): Panthers have tapped into something special down there the last year and a half. N4J pick: Palatka 27, Santa Fe 14.

Parker (0-2) at Hawthorne (2-0): Hornets have won 14 consecutive games and last year’s Class 1A state title. N4J pick: Hawthorne 37, Parker 7.

Paxon (0-2) at Hilliard (1-0): Red Flashes stack wins for first-year coach Daniel Thomas. N4J pick: Hilliard 28, Paxon 7.

Ribault (1-1) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.: Trojans lost on Tuesday night but win big here. N4J pick: Ribault 34, Stanton 0.

St. Joseph (0-2) at Halifax Academy (1-0): Knights with a W. N4J pick: Halifax 28, St. Joseph 7.

Sandalwood (0-2) at (6) Raines (1-0): Saints haven’t been able to get their offense going. N4J pick: Raines 28, Sandalwood 13.

Suwannee (1-0) at Chiefland (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs are back after a week off. N4J pick: Suwannee 20, Chieland 19.

Tocoi Creek (1-1) at (7) Bishop Kenny (1-0): Crusaders coming off an off week due to Hurricane Idalia. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 31, Tocoi Creek 20.

Union County (0-1) at DeFuniak Springs Walton (2-0), 8:30 p.m.: Tigers get back on

White (1-1) at Englewood (2-0), 6:30 p.m.: Love the progress the Rams are making. Plus, they break in a new turf field this week. N4J pick: White 28, Englewood 13.

Wolfson (1-1) at Providence (1-1): Should be a good clash here for teams coming off big wins. N4J pick: Providence 21, Wolfson 20.

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at Cambridge Christian (1-1): Ravens had a forfeit loss last week. N4J pick: Cambridge Christian 30, Young Kids in Motion 0.