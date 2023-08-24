High school football 2023 primer: Top players, top games this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is here. We get you up to speed quickly on all you need to know about the 2023 season.
When do games start?
Week 1 of the regular season starts this week, with the bulk of games on Friday night. Most area games are 6:30 p.m., 7 and 7:30 p.m. Make sure to check for schedule adjustments before you go out.
When does the season end?
The regular season in Florida lasts 11 weeks, with the final regular season games on Nov. 3. The Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs begin the following week and last five rounds. The Sunshine State Athletic Association playoffs are Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.
What about the playoffs?
The Suburban-Metro system began last year and returns. That split the state’s eight largest counties — Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Seminole — from the others and into their own playoff bracket. The remaining 59 counties and put them in Suburban or Rural.
A big storyline
By the numbers, last year was the worst season in area football history. Last year’s new playoff system produced a shutout in championship games. For the first time since 2000 and just the 10th time in the last 50 years, no area team reached a state final. In 2000, there were six classifications. Last year, there were nine classifications (four Metro, four Suburban and Rural). Five local teams reached the state semifinals (Bolles, Bradford, Columbia, University Christian, Union County) and none moved on. Was last season an aberration or the start of a new trend?
Where can I find the schedules?
Here are the weekly schedules. Results and television highlights will be posted in this throughout the season so be sure to bookmark it and check back often. If you’re looking for a specific team, you can find our team schedules here.
News4JAX Terrific 12 recruits
Position, Player
CB, AJ Belgrave-Shorter
Height/weight: 6-0, 180
High school: Mandarin
Committed to: Penn State
Notable: Another thumper in the secondary for the high-powered Mustangs. He has 55 tackles the last two seasons. Picked off three passes last year. Three-star player who is the 80th-best player in Florida, according to 247Sports.
DL, Garrison Butler
Height/weight: 6-2, 270
High school: Bolles
Committed to: Cincinnati
Notable: Brute force on the line for the Bulldogs who has been starring since his sophomore year. Has 79 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries in his career. Consensus three-star prospect. Rated as the 99th-best player in the state by 247Sports.
ATH, Chalil Cummings
Height/weight: 5-11, 190
High school: Bradford
Committed to: Uncommitted
Notable: Consensus three-star prospect by the four major recruiting services. Rated as the state’s No. 66 player by Rivals, No. 84 by 247Sports and 96th by On3. Multitalented player for the Tornadoes on defense. Has 191 career tackles, 6 interceptions. Offensively a weapon at receiver, he has 34 career catches for 879 yards and 10 touchdowns.
WR, Camdon Frier
Height/weight: 6-0, 175
High school: Columbia
Committed to: Florida State
Notable: Big playmaker for the Tigers and one of just three local players to be ranked by the four major recruiting services. ESPN 300 player is the 36th best player in Florida, according to ESPN. Rated as the No. 47 player in the state by Rivals, 56th by the 247Sports Compoosite and 61st by On3. Had 27 catches for 538 yards, 5 TDs for the Tigers last season. Four-star player by ESPN and Rivals.
IOL, Jake Guarnera
Height/weight: 6-4, 290
High school: Ponte Vedra
Committed to: Michigan
Notable: Interior presence is a multisport star who will get work at both guard and at center for the Sharks. Rated as the 55th-best player in Florida by 247Sports, the 56th by On3 and 65th by ESPN. Comes in at No. 80 by Rivals.
EDGE, Camden Hardy
Heightt/weight: 6-3, 220
High school: Atlantic Coast
Committed to: Wake Forest
Notable: Son of former Jaguars great Kevin Hardy. Had 7.5 sacks last season, 52 tackles. High motor player who is a force as a rusher and in coverage. Rated as the 113th-best player in the state by 247Sports Composite.
QB, Colin Hurley
Height/weight: 6-1, 215
High school: Trinity Christian
Committed to: LSU
Notable: He’s a year younger than most seniors as Hurley reclassified from a junior to a senior. He’ll graduate at 16 years old and be in Baton Rouge by January. Is 237 for 437 for 3,673 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. One of just three players to be ranked by ESPN 300, Rivals, On3 and 247Sports. Already has two state championships with Trinity. One of just five local players to earn Elite 11 finalist honors.
CB, Jon Mitchell
Height/weight: 6-0, 185
High school: Mandarin
Committed to: Penn State
Notable: Has 65 tackles in his last two seasons. Has picked off three passes in those years. Also 13 total passes defended. He can lay a hit, too. Joins Colin Hurly and Camdon Frier as the only three local players in the Class of 2024 to be ranked nationally by the ESPN 300, Rivals, On3 and 247Sports.
OT, Deryc Plazz
Height/weight: 6-5, 290
High school: Mandarin
Committed to: Miami
Notable: Big offensive tackle who helped Jackson win a historic district championship last season for coach Christopher Foy. Will help protect Florida State commit Tramell Jones this season. Comes in at No. 104 in the state, according to ESPN.
QB, James Resar
Height/weight: 6-4, 200
High school: Bishop Kenny
Committed to: Iowa
Notable: Completed 127 of 211 passes (1,992 yards) and 16 TDs. Rushed for more than 500 yards and added 6 TDs to earn first-team All-News4JAX selection. Four-star prospect who is rated as the No. 35 overall player in Florida by 247Sports. Deceptive speed for a taller player, Resar can tuck it and move.
QB, Marcelis Tate
Height/weight: 6-2, 190
High school: Fletcher
Committed to: USF
Notable: Three-star is a four-year starter for the Senators and coach Ciatrick Fason. Comes in as the No. 155 player in Florida by 247Sports. Has passed for 2,426 yards (171 for 306 passing) and 18 TDs. Rushed for career-best 709 yards, 8 TDs last season.
QB, Riley Trujillo
Height/weight: 6-3, 200
High school: Bartram Trail
Committed to: Wake Forest
Notable: Consensus three-star prospect. Rated as the No. 85 player in Florida by Rivals, No. 93 by On3. The latest in a lenghty line of college-ready QBs to hail from Bartram Trail. Has passed for 2,888 yards, 24 TDs the last two seasons. Rushed for 710 yards and 5 TDs last year.
Notable Class of 2024 recruits
Position, First, Last, Height, Weight, School, College
LB, CJ Allen, 5-11, 205, Sandalwood, Ga. Southern
S, Nash Beenan, 6-2, 200, Bishop Kenny, Navy
RB, Laython Biddle, 5-9, 200, Bartram, Navy
ATH, Kyle Boylston, 5-10, 170, Trinity, FAU
WR, Miles Burris, 6-2, 190, Trinity, Charlotte
LB, Trent Carter, 6-2, 220, Bolles, Louisville
EDGE, Mason Carter, 6-5, 200, Baldwin, Vanderbilt
LB, Chason Clark, 6-2, 200, Bradford, Marshall
EDGE, DeNigel Cooper, 6-3, 230, Camden County, App State
IOL, Braden Cunningham, 6-4, 325, Fleming Island, FAU
WR, Bryce Gee, 6-2, 185, Beachside, App State
S, Dahkari Gilley, 6-2, 190, UC, Rutgers
TE, Rylan Hale, 6-2, 210, Yulee, Air Force
RB, Devonte Lyons, 5-10, 190, St. Augustine,
QB, DJ Moore, 6-2, 170, Bolles, Coastal Carolina
TE, David Prince, 6-4, 220, Glynn Academy, Ga. Tech
IOL, Ethan Proffitt, 6-4, 300, Bishop Kenny, FAU
LB, Devin Smith, 6-1, 220, Brunswick, Uncommitted
QB, Niko Smith, 6-1, 207, Yulee, Uncommitted
QB, Rodney Tisdale, 6-2, 185, First Coast, WKU
Notable Class of 2025 recruits
Position, First, Last, Height, Weight, School, College
QB, Sean Ashenfelder, 6-1, 165, Creekside, Uncommitted
QB, Cibastian Broughton, 5-10, 160, Fleming Island, Uncommitted
ATH, Davion Dean, 6-1, 185, Baker County, Uncommitted
WR, Jaime Ffrench (above), 6-1, 190, Mandarin, Alabama
WR, Tae-Shaun Gelsey, 6-4, 210, Riverside, Uncommitted
EDGE, Sam Hayward, 6-3, 205, Providence, Uncommitted
QB, Locklan Hewlett, 6-1, 180, St. Augustine, Wake Forest
WE, Carl Jenkins Jr., 6-3, 175, St. Augustine, Uncommitted
QB, Tramell Jones, 6-0, 190, Mandarin, FSU
WR, Trenton Jones, 5-9, 160, St. Augustine, Uncommitted
OL, Takaylen Muex, 6-4, 315, Fletcher, Uncommitted
CB, Joshua Patterson, 6-1, 180, White, Uncommitted
DT, Jyon Simon, 6-3, 280, Raines, Uncommitted
CB, Kaylib Singleton, 6-1, 175, Fleming Island, Uncommitted
S, Hylton Stubbs, 6-1, 180, Mandarin, Uncommitted
OL, Solomon Thomas, 6-3, 280, Raines, Uncommitted
TE, Elyiss Williams, 6-7, 235, Camden County, Georgia
The four best games by week
We look ahead at the full schedule and chart the best games of the week. These 44 games are ones that you shouldn’t miss. All kickoffs are 7 p.m. unless noted.
Week 1, Aug. 25: Fletcher at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Week 1, Aug. 25: Raines at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Week 1, Aug. 25: St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Week 1, Aug. 25: White at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Week 2, Sept. 1: Baker County at Oakleaf
Week 2, Sept. 1: Bolles at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Week 2, Sept. 1: Bradford at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m. (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 2, Sept. 1: Union County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 7: University Christian vs. Charlton County, 4 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 8: Fletcher at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 8: Bolles vs. Coffee (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 9: St. Augustine at Brunswick
Week 4, Sept. 15: Baker County at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Week 4, Sept. 15: Fleming Island at Oakleaf
Week 4, Sept. 15: Paxon at Stanton, 6:30 p.m., (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 4, Sept. 15: Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Week 5, Sept. 22: Bartram Trail at St. Augustine, (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 5, Sept. 22: Mandarin at Creekside
Week 5, Sept. 22: Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Week 5, Sept. 22: Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Week 6, Sept. 29: Bartram Trail at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Week 6, Sept. 29: Palatka at Tocoi Creek
Week 6, Sept. 29: Raines at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Week 6, Sept. 29: Yulee at Fernandina Beach, (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 7, Oct. 6: Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra
Week 7, Oct. 6: Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Week 7, Oct. 6: Bradford at Oakleaf
Week 7, Oct. 6: White at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m., (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 8, Oct. 13: Creekside at Bartram Trail
Week 8, Oct. 13: Jackson at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Week 8, Oct. 13: Trinity Christian at University Christian, 7:30 p.m., (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 8, Oct. 14: Raines vs. Ribault (at First Coast), 2 p.m.
Week 9, Oct. 19: Bartram Trail at Gainesville Buchholz
Week 9, Oct. 20: Fleming Island at Creekside, (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 9, Oct. 20: Oakleaf at Madison County
Week 9, Oct. 20: Sandalwood at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Week 10, Oct. 26: Bishop Kenny at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Oct. 26: Fletcher at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Week 10, Oct. 27: Nease at Ponte Vedra, (News4JAX Game of the Week)
Week 10, Oct. 27: Oakleaf at Bartram Trail
Week 11, Nov. 3: Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Week 11, Nov. 3: Palatka at St. Augustine
Week 11, Nov. 3: Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Nov. 3: Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Our games of the week
This year, we’re going to expand our high school football coverage and stream a game of the week on News4JAX+ and News4JAX.com. Where will we have our sports team out there for pregame coverage throughout our early newscasts. Then, switch over to watch the game.
Week 1, Aug. 25: Tocoi Creek at Beachside
Week 2, Sept. 1: Bradford at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 8: Mandarin at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Week 4, Sept. 15: Paxon at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Week 5, Sept. 22: Bartram Trail at St. Augustine
Week 6, Sept. 29: Yulee at Fernandina Beach
Week 7, Oct. 6: White at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Week 8, Oct. 13: Trinity Christian at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Week 9, Oct. 20: Fleming Island at Creekside
Week 10, Oct. 27: Nease at Ponte Vedra
Week 11, Nov. 3: First Coast at Jackson