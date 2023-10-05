Timuquana Country Club repairs 4 greens damaged by vandals ahead of Furyk & Friends golf event

Four greens at the Timuquana Country Club were vandalized overnight Thursday, just one day before the PGA Tour Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends is set to tee off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four greens at Timuquana Country Club were vandalized overnight Thursday, one day before the PGA Tour Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends event was scheduled to tee off.

The event spent Thursday morning repairing the damaged greens so the tournament could go off on Friday as scheduled. Portions of Thursday’s Pro-Am had to avoid the damaged greens.

In a statement, PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady praised the work of the grounds crew to get the damaged sections of greens back in playable condition.

“PGA TOUR Champions Rules and Competitions have been working with the tournament team and the outstanding Timuquana Country Club staff to repair the damages to the course,” he said. “Thanks to their efforts, we will have the course ready for the first round of competition tomorrow morning. We encourage everyone in the Jacksonville community to come out and support this great event and the charitable work of Jim and Tabitha Furyk throughout Northeast Florida. Any additional questions about the incident should be made to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

The Furyk & Friends event, started by golfer Jim Furyk and his wife, Tabitha, has been a champion for charity since its inception. The tournament has generated more than $2.5 million in charitable impact. The Furyks, who live in Jacksonville, have focused on charitable efforts for years. Their nonprofit Furyk Foundation has been heavily involved in work with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Blessings in a Backpack and Community PedsCare.

Tournament Director Adam Renfroe condemned the vandalism but praised the work of the PGA Tour Champions crew to get the damaged greens repaired.

“What took place is unfortunate, as we want to represent the best of Jacksonville with this tournament. We won’t let the actions of a few individuals take away from a great week for our city and our ability to give back and create impact here in the community,” he said. “We appreciate the swift action taken by the PGA TOUR Champions team to make sure the course is ready for the start of competition and look forward to fans joining us at Timuquana Country Club this weekend.”