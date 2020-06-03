Driver license and motor vehicle service centers open for appointments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To the rejoice of Floridians throughout the state, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will begin reopening some of its offices.

Due to COVID-19, The FLHSMV closed its offices, extended expiring drivers license requirements, and relaxed motor vehicle registrations as well all in an effort to eliminate the need for in-person services.

News4Jax received several complaints from viewers who had trouble carrying out their documentation needs virtually with the FLHSMV.

The department announced beginning June 3, it would begin reopening offices to serve the public by appointment only. Furthermore, appointments are only available to people who can’t conduct transactions through gorenew.com.

INFORMATION ON APPOINTMENTS: Appointments can be made online here.

Through, Gorenew.com, drivers can replace or renew a Florida driver's license or ID card, replace or renew registration for a motor vehicle, vessel or mobile home, and obtain a paper title.

All FLHSMV offices will adhere to strict social distancing policies that every customer must follow in order to be served, according to a release from the department.

It also said services will be conducted in this manner until further notice.