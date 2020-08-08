81ºF

2 bicyclists hit by car in St. Johns County

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Bicyclists were hit by a vehicle at Nocatee Parkway and Palm Valley Road, deputies say.
NOCATEE, Fla. – Two bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Saturday morning on Palm Valley Road in St. Johns County, deputies said.

Patients had to be airlifted from the scene to a hospital. Deputies did not indicate how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.

No other information was available about the crash.

Eastbound Palm Valley Road at Nocatee Parkway will be closed until at least noon, deputies said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

About the Author: