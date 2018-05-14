FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 56-year-old Florida man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Myron Sheppard of Fort McCoy was headed south on State Road 19 about 7 p.m. when a car driven by a 44-year-old Williston woman turned across his path at the intersection with County Road 310.

Sheppard's motorcycle hit the right rear side of the car, and Sheppard, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and her 58-year-old female passenger was seriously injured. Both were taken to Putnam Community Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.

