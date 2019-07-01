JFRD: Bus driver injured during train crash in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of passengers on a train headed to Sanford were involved in a crash involving a city bus in Murray Hill.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, 456 passengers from Lorton, Virignia were on board the train when it collided with a JTA bus on the railroad tracks at McDuff Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard Monday morning. No one on the train was injured, according to Amtrak.

The JTA bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries reported the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

“Safety continues to be out a top priority at the JTA. We are investigating this situation. We are working with JSO and other officials to find out what happened,” said David Cawton, JTA spokesperson.

