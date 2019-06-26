I-TEAM: Why was bus driver rehired after nearly running over supervisor?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The driver of a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus who was terminated after a woman was killed Saturday while getting off the bus in Mayport had been previously let go, only to be rehired shortly afterward, records show.



Jean Silney was fired several months ago for nearly running over his supervisor, and was then rehired a month later, according to his personnel file.



The file shows Silney was terminated Dec. 20, 2018, for returning to the bus yard about 25 minutes early and nearly running over the foot of a supervisor who confronted him about it.



When asked why he was allowed back behind the wheel, JTA told the I-TEAM that, in January, it changed its mind and hired Silney back because the union representing bus operators filed a grievance and he had a hearing.



The I-TEAM learned the time in between his firing and rehiring was considered a “heavy suspension,” and he wasn’t being paid at the time.

Silney, who had worked with JTA since 2007, was terminated this week for violating six rules in JTA's code of conduct, "following an internal administrative review" of Saturday's deadly accident, according to JTA.

Balloons and handwritten notes can be seen lining the side of Ocean Street near Pearl Street, where police said a woman died Saturday afternoon after being run over by the bus. According to witnesses, Jeanie Rozar, 50, was getting off the bus when her arm got stuck in the door and ended up entangled in the bus’ tire.

Loved ones said Rozar had a 12-year-old daughter and worked at Safe Harbor Seafood in Mayport.

"I can't believe this happened," said Lana Long, Rozar's mother. "I don't even know what to say. It's a sad, sad thing to lose a child."

Before Rozar's death, Silney struck a bicyclist in 2013, according to his personnel file.

The I-TEAM obtained reports showing four other drivers hit pedestrians while operating a JTA bus over the last three years:

March 13, 2017: Pedestrian struck by the front of a bus on Newnan Street.

April 28, 2017: Community shuttle hits an elderly man riding a bicycle on Bay Street.

May 1, 2018: Bicyclist hit on East First Street at North Market Street.

Oct. 19, 2018: Woman struck by a bus on Bay Street at Johnson Street.

In some cases, the pedestrians had to get medical treatment. In others, they walked away.

On Tuesday, attorney Finley Williams, with the Law Offices of John M. Phillips, who represents Silney, released the following statement on his client's behalf:

"His family and our office express sincere condolences to Ms. Rozar’s family. Mr. Silney retired from the Navy in 2006 and has lived in Jacksonville ever since. He has been a loyal employee of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority for almost 12 years. Although Mr. Silney disagrees with the statements issued by JTA, he has and will continue to fully cooperate with the JSO's and JTA’s investigation. He is withholding further comment until those investigations conclude."

