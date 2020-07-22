Florida state House District 10

Republican incumbent state Rep. Chuck Brannan is being challenged by Democrat Rock Aboujaoude Jr. Because neither candidate has a party opponent, this race will only appear on the November General Election ballot.
Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.
|DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE
Rock Aboujaoude Jr.
Party affiliation: Democrat
Website: facebook.com/rockforflorida
This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.
Chuck Brannan
Party affiliation: Republican (incumbent)
Campaign website: chuckbrannanforstaterep.com
This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.