Florida state House District 10

Republican incumbent state Rep. Chuck Brannan is being challenged by Democrat Rock Aboujaoude Jr. Because neither candidate has a party opponent, this race will only appear on the November General Election ballot.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Rock Aboujaoude Jr.

Party affiliation: Democrat

Website: facebook.com/rockforflorida

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Chuck Brannan

Party affiliation: Republican (incumbent)

Campaign website: chuckbrannanforstaterep.com

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.