Florida state House District 13

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis is being challenged in the August Primary by Cynthia Smith in this central Jacksonville legislative district. There is no Republican running in November’s General Election, so this primary will be open to all voters.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Tracie Davis

Party affiliation: Democratic (incumbent)

Age: 50

Candidate’s family: Spouse-Robert Davis and a mother of three adult children

Occupation: State Legislator

Education: BS from Edward Waters College in Elementary Education and a MEd from the University of North FL in Educational Leadership.

Political experience: Elected to office in 2016; reelected unopposed in 2018.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

As we continue to address the health crisis, my priorities is to ensure our residents have quality healthcare, especially in underserved communities. Additionally, we must address the disparities in the educational system ensuring we properly fund our public schools and teachers. This includes making sure that funding is available to ensure all schools are safe and needed resources are provided for all students to succeed to post graduation. Therefore, we must strengthen our workforce by providing apprenticeship programs and high paying job to our district. This includes providing incentives for small businesses so that they may thrive in a competitive society.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As the current State Representative, I have a proven track record of providing constituent services from addressing child support to unemployment benefits issues and concerns. I have passed legislation that supported local small businesses, protected victim's rights and students from identify theft. I have worked with my colleagues to deliver millions back to my district for infrastructure, parks, colleges, and universities projects.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered by others as someone who truly cared abut her community. I as accessible and provided the best constituent services to all residents that called my office.

I want to be remembered by how my help impacted and touched lives for the better. It is all about serving people to improve their quality of life.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

As State Representative, I will continue to speak up and out regarding the injustice unrest we are today. I will work with my colleagues in legislation that addressing police reform and racial equity. Additionally, I will strongly advocate for cultural and implicit bias partnered with sensitivity training and education to be included in the state's budget. Furthermore, I believe we need to strengthen organizations such as the Florida's Council on the Social Status of Black Boys and Men to ensure we have the appropriate guidance in seeking the necessary reforms measures.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The state's budget has been greatly impacted by COVID19. We passed a $92 billion budget with numerous uncertainty and while federal funds were used to fill the holes many local and statewide projects such as affordable housing dollars were cut. As State Representative, I'm working everyday to ensure constituents can navigate through the unemployment system, and have the resources they need to pay their utilities.

Campaign website: www.electTracieDavis.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Cynthia Smith

Party affiliation: Democratic

Age: 38

Candidate’s family: Husband and two kids

Occupation: Educator

Education: Doctor of Education

Political experience: Ran a very tight race in school board district 4

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Economic Development

Education

Healthcare

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a longtime resident of this community. I have seen the community lack in resources that I am on the frontline fighting for everyday. I understand the importance of quality education, a strong economic workforce through small businesses and affordable healthcare options for families.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I believe I would be leaving a legacy as an individual that worked hard for my community. Serving children and families everyday through my passion for improving their lives is accomplishing to me.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Absolutely, I believe that we must work across the board to address racial justices so everyone can feel safe in the world we live.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

This is a very serious pandemic. I believe we must be cautious and caring of others when meeting the community to ensure we are not aiding the problem.

Campaign website: votecynthiasmith.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook