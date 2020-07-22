2020 Voter’s Guide: Florida state House District 15

Two Democrats are competing in the August primary, with the winner facing incumbent Republican lawmaker in November to represent this large Westside Jacksonville district.

Jay McGovern and Tammyette Thomas will face off in the Democratic primary. Republican state Rep. Wyman Duggan will face the winner in the general election.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Jay McGovern

Party affiliation: Democratic

Age: 59

Candidate’s family: Married 34 years to my wife, Carolyn; we have two adult daughters.

Occupation: Engineer

Education: United States Naval Academy, BS Marine Engineering and Naval Postgraduate School, MS Aeronautical Engineering

Political experience: I have not held public office.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Social and economic justice

COVID-19

The economy

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd have shown, change is upon us. The future will not look like the past. I can help build the future we want. We can advocate for workers and consumers as well as protect our environment while still facilitating Florida's economic prosperity. The path taken by the Republican majority in Tallahassee over the last 20+ years has been myopic; focused on corporate prosperity instead of social justice and the environment. We need representatives with broad relevant experience to shape the future of Florida and our Nation. I am the candidate who can help voters. An engineer, I use data to solve problems. As the District 15 Representative, I will examine the last 20 years and keep the things that worked, and change the things that haven't worked.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

First, I will be remembered as the representative who stopped the expensive State-sponsored taxpayer funded lawsuits to overturn the peoples' will; who helped enact citizen initiated and voter mandated Amendments as they were intended. I will be remembered as the representative who restored sentencing flexibility, allowing Judges to use Judgement and reduced the cost of our criminal justice system by eliminating mandatory minimums. I will be remembered for preserving our natural resources to build a Florida for future generations. I will be remembered for drawing legislative districts that encourage voter participation rather than gerrymandering to disenfranchise voters. I will be remembered for building an economy where wages make quality housing affordable rather than having to use tax money to build affordable housing. Ultimately, I would like to be remembered as a Legislator who moved us closer to social and economic justice.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Racial justice is a component of social justice, none of us can truly enjoy liberty when some among us are not treated equally. Supporting policy and law that improves education and shifts economic growth from corporate centric to workforce centric will move us closer to economic justice and move us closer to achieving social justice.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Too many elected officials act as though COVID-19 will go away if they act as if COVID-19 is gone. We can open the economy responsibly but our leaders need to use CDC and WHO data to help make informed decisions and set policy that protects the community. For example, we need to take advantage of things that are low cost and have a high return on investment, like wearing masks. Leaders need to make the hard calls with a long-term view, and provide support as we walk the hard road to health and security in Florida.

Legislators need to work with that data, labor leaders and the business community to develop new health and safety standards for retail shopping and dining. The change upon us demands that we use our ingenuity and collective wisdom to shape a new post-pandemic economy that works for business, workers and consumers. As we learn more about the virus, we can implement policies that cool virus hot-spots and allow our medical community to safely resume their full range of activities including elective procedures. Too many Floridians are not receiving the non-acute care they need because our resources have been consumed by COVID-19.

Campaign website: jay4jax.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Twitter

Tammyette Thomas

Party affiliation: Democratic

Age: 44

Candidate’s family: Christopher Thomas (husband), three children

Occupation: Small Business Owner, Pastor, Business Life Coach, Adjunct Professor

Education: Some College

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Affordable Healthcare/Medicaid Expansion

Economic Growth

Public Education

Police Reform

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Put people over politics, be accessible and relatable!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Actually serving the community in District 15 and be the voice to the voiceless!

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Continue to use my voice against systematic racism and police brutality. Push for law enforcement accountability council and de-escalating training!

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Social distancing and not being able to meet constituents face to face.

Campaign website: tthomasflhouse.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Twitter

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Wyman Duggan

Party affiliation: Republican (incumbent)

Campaign website: wymanduggan.com

This candidate has not yet responded to our News4Jax questionnaire.