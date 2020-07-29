Other St. Johns County races

With five-term Sheriff David Shoar retiring after five terms, the contest to replace him is definitely the marquee race in St. Johns County this year.

St. Johns County’s clerk of court, tax collector, property appraiser and supervisor of elections are unopposed for reelection this year. There are a couple of County Commission races and a School Board seat up for grabs and some races in the cities of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach.

In addition to congressional, legislative and 7th Judicial Circuit races, there are other races on the ballot this year:

Five people are running in St. Augustine Airport Authority District 4: Austin Lee Lanteigne, H. Clark Alger, Michael Henne, Robert E. Olson and Samuel N. Barresi.

Four are competing for St. Augustine-St. Johns Airport Authority District 5: Jerome P. Dion, Mark Alan Frazier, Reba J. Ludlow and Steve Kira

Five are running for three seats on the Soil and Water Conservation Board: John (Bucky) Sykes, Nicole Crosby, Brenda Stratton, Charles C. Owen and Mary Lawrence.

Nine people are running for three seats on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District: Catherine Brandhorst, Jan Cardia, Timothy J. Burton, Felicia Proia, Gina LeBlanc, Howard G. McGaffney, Ed Slavin, Gary Howell, and Gayle Gardner.

Eight are running for two seats on the St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach Commission: Jane West, Lindsay Lauren, Marco E. Klovanish, Nick Baldwin, Robert E. Stewart, Christopher K. Way, Nana L. Royer and Roy Jaeger

Three people are running for three seats on the Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach: Catherine M. Switkes, John Cellucci, Brad Wester

Depending on where you live in the county, you may see Community Development District races on your ballot: