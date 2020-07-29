Clay County Clerk of Court Tara Green is being challenged by David Coughlin in the Republican Primary. There is no Democratic opponent or write-in candidates, so the August Republican Primary will be open to all voters.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

David Coughlin

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 60

Candidate’s family: Wife (30 yrs), Three Children

Occupation: Retired USN CAPTAIN

Education: BSCE (Univ Mich), MSEE (Naval PG School)

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Comptroller transition from Clay Commissioners to Clay Clerk of Court

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

David Coughlin has overseen and held accountable DoD $1.8B of annual DoD spending - five times the Clay County Budget. No other candidate in this race has comparable experience with budgets.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For not pursuing a career in elected office

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Speak truthfully to the popular narratives

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

(no answer)

Campaign website: votedavecoughlin.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Tara Green

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 51

Candidate’s family: Children: Connor, Taylor and Savannah

Occupation: Clay County Clerk of Courts

Education: Bachelor’s Degree - Business Administration, University of Florida

Political experience: Currently the Elected Clerk of Court

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

I think the biggest issue is the negative focus on being the incumbent. There is no argument that incumbency could yield complacency. However, with my years of experience, dedication and knowledge as the elected Clay County Clerk of Courts, it has resulted in many, many improvements and successes within the office. I am a "working" Clerk and tirelessly dedicate myself to the office, the employees and the citizens in Clay County.

The duties of the Clerk and Comptroller are vast and complex. Experience and knowledge are crucial to the over success of the office. I am educated in government finance to ensure the taxpayers dollars are protected. I am educated and experienced on the thousands of statutorily required duties of the Clerk of Courts to ensure the citizens have access to the judicial system as well as other services we offer each day.

I have a proven track record as a leader locally, and within the State of Florida, as I serve in many leadership roles. Currently, I am President of the Florida Clerks and Comptrollers Association which is comprised of 67 elected Clerk around the state. Also, I have been appointed by the Supreme Court to serve on the Florida Courts Technology Commission (just to name a few). These opportunities to serve in key strategic roles are a result of experience and knowledge.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring eight (8) of experience and proven leadership as the elected Clerk. I have institutional knowledge on all aspects of the court system, official records, marriage licenses, passports and financial policy and procedures that allows the office to continue to operate at a high-level while leveraging innovative solutions to increase efficiencies.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Because of my leadership and unwavering dedication, the Clay County Clerk's office is known for stream lining processes to identify efficiencies while offer user-friendly services. I also cultivate a work environment that gets involved and gives back to our community. After completing the transition of county finance and audit duties as the County Comptroller in October, I have will foster an environment of transparency to the tax payers while and protecting their dollars.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Due to the current events in the United States, racial justice is on the forefront of everything today. I believe in equal and fair treatment for all races. We live in a country where no one should expect anything less. All lives matter, regardless of color, ethnicity or occupation.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

COVID 19 brought significant challenges to the court system. Because I built a strong partnership with the judicial partners, we were able to continue to offer essential court services due to our ability to respond quickly by leveraging innovative solutions. We strive to always be on the leading edge of technology to ensure we continue to offer user-friendly services while identifying efficiencies.

Campaign website: GreenforClerk.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook