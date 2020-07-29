Incumbent Jimmy Weeks is not seeking re-election after five terms. Republicans Diane Hutchings and Ronnie Robinson are running to be the next Clay County tax collector.

There are no Democrats in this race, but because there is a qualified write-in the race, the primary remains closed to Republican voters with the winner advancing to the general election with no other names on the ballot.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Diane Hutchings

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 58

Candidate’s family: Husband, Brett Hutchings

Occupation: Managing Director of First Florida Investment Services

Education: (none listed)

Political experience: 1993-1999 Green Cove Springs City Council, 2012-2020 Clay Co Commissioner for District 3

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The growth of Clay County requires planning now for the most convenient and efficient ways to serve our tax payers. As a leader, I believe in continuous improvement and I would like to implement this in the organization. Addressing the retirement of some key staff members in the near future with quality candidates and a smooth transition.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have extensive financial experience that includes over 30 years in the private sector financial industry and 18 years of government budgeting/finance with budgets ranging from $5 million to over $300 million.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Increasing efficiencies and convenience for the citizens. For instance, the office currently charges a fee for mailing in tag renewals. I would end this fee to encourage less visits saving time and increasing convenience.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I would be the first to admit that while our country has made progress toward racial justice there is more to be done. In my role as Tax Collector all taxpayers will be treated respectfully.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The 4 offices all have direct contact with the public as folks come in to conduct business with the office. This requires protection of employees as well as visitors to the office. CDC guidelines must be followed to ensure safety.

Campaign website: dianehutchings.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Ronnie Robinson

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: ronnierobinson.com

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

