Nassau County supervisor of elections

Sheriff Bill Leeper, Clerk of Court John Crawford, Property Appraiser John Hickox and Tax Collector John Drew are unopposed for reelection.

The only countywide race on the ballot will be for supervisor of elections, where three Republicans are running for the office being vacated by Vicki Cannon: Janet Adkins, Stan Bethea and Justin Taylor.

There is no Democrat or other candidates running for this office, so the August primary will be open to all voters.

Scroll down to read candidates’ responses to our News4Jax questionnaire, verbatim as provided.

Janet Adkins

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: None found

This candidate has not responded to our News4Jax questionnaire.

Stan Bethea

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 52

Candidate’s family: Wife and daughter

Occupation: Chief Elections Officer and Director of Information Services at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office

Education: B.S. in Computer and Information Systems

Political experience: None as a candidate. 14 years and 43 elections in election administration at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Experience Experience Experience

My opponents have been or currently are in an elected office other than the Supervisor of Elections. Neither has served on the election canvassing board, been involved in election administration or even attended an election poll worker training class.

I have more than 14 years of election administration experience over 43 elections. My experience includes 3 gubernatorial elections and I am currently in my 4th presidential campaign cycle.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have overseen the technical aspect of 43 elections over the past 14 years delivering successful elections at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office. Technical aspects meaning preparing voting equipment, preparing ballots, and making sure the election abides by Florida Election Statutes.

I also have election certifications at both the state and national level.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for making the election process more streamlined from an administrative aspect and quicker & easier from a voter perspective.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

All eligible persons should register and vote.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

As a candidate, it is more difficult to meet with various groups to introduce myself and explain why my 14 years of election administration experience matters.

As an election professional, making sure we follow all health precautions for voters during the election.

Campaign website: StanBethea.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Justin Taylor

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 37

Candidate’s family: Wife: Shannon Conn Taylor; Son: Brayden Taylor (10 years old)

Occupation: Nassau County Commissioner

Education: Studied Business at FSCJ

Political experience: Elected Nassau County Commissioner in 2016

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Fair, secure, and accurate elections: This will always be the top priority in order to protect the integrity of the elections process. Focusing on attention to detail, proper testing of the equipment, implementing up-to-date security standards and ensuring proper ballot chain of custody are all critical measures.

Threat assessment: With the threat of COVID-19 and the newness of dealing with pandemics, we need to continue to evaluate what has occurred and how we can better prepare for future pandemics.

Shared resources: Millions of tax dollars have been saved through the sharing of Information Technology (IT), Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and staffing services through interlocal agreements. I will continue to collaborate with other offices to utilize shared resources in order to reduce costs and save tax dollars.

In addition, I will work to increase voter participation through establishing programs within our libraries, schools, and other organizations to help educate our younger generation on the importance of the elections process.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experience as a small business owner, County Commissioner, and my leadership roles within many community organizations provides the skillset needed to begin working with a great staff to continue the excellent work of the previous Supervisor of Elections. I have had the experience of working with our current Supervisor on issues related to the office including building security and enhancements as well as reviewing and understanding the budget. In addition, as the Public Information Officer for another local constitutional office, I worked with key staff and found ways to improve upon customer related services while saving tax dollars and maintaining efficiency in operations.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope that after my time as Supervisor of Elections, I am remembered as someone who worked hard for the citizens to ensure fair, secure, and accurate elections while establishing programs to encourage voter registration and turnout.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

It is incumbent upon the position to ensure a fair process for every registered voter. As Supervisor of Elections, I will make sure that everyone is treated equally with fairness and respect and that every vote will count. In addition, I will ensure that voting is easily accessible within the law and is encouraged for all registered voters.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

With the need for social distancing, there are new challenges as it relates to polling locations, election workers, and voting. It's critical that the Supervisor of Elections promotes a safe and healthy environment for the voters by maintaining CDC social distancing and sanitation recommendations. Voting booths should be seperated more than 6' apart and properly sanitized after each voter. This may require additional staff in the polling locations to ensure these requirements are met. Election workers are understandably concerned and therefore may not wish to participate during the upcoming elections. This causes additional challenges in finding replacements for these workers so additional personnel will need to be on standby. In addition, vote by mail is expected to increase as many voters may not want to subject themselves or others to potential health risks. Staff will need to be prepared to handle the influx of vote-by-mail ballot requests and returns.

Campaign website: votejustintaylor.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Twitter | Facebook