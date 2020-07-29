Two St. Johns County School Board members’ four-year terms end this year but only one will be on the ballot as one incumbent is running for re-election and drew no opposition.

In District 2, which covers Hastings and the southeast corner of the county, Tommy Allen is not seeking another term Anthony Coleman and Nick Graham will compete for this open seat.

District 5 School Board member Patrick Canan, the current vice-chairman, is unopposed for another term.

Anthony Coleman

Campaign website: (none found)

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.

Nick Graham

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 36

Candidate’s family: Graham Family

Occupation: Small Business Owner of an IT Consulting Firm

Education: Bartram Trail High School & Flagler College Public Administration

Political experience: St. Johns River State College Computer Education Board Member & Community Service with FL Guardian Ad Litem

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Growth- Our school system is building new High School HHH and is set to be at max capacity within its second year. The rapid growth of SJCSD student enrollment is at an all time high. We need to set strategic policy plans to accommodate growth. Maintaining local control- We need to keep our school district great by implementing conservative values that reflect our community Safety- Getting our children back in school in a safe and sanitized environment.Our school district needs to continue participation in the state Guardian program. Having Guardians in schools is the best way to ensure highly trained personnel are in place to respond immediately in the event of a school shooting.Guardians are armed personnel who aid in the prevention or abatement of active assailant incidents on school property.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only conservative candidate in this race. I will be a voice for our community. If you call me, I will pick up the phone and give you my undivided attention. I love helping my fellow community members. I have worked for the St. Johns County School District for over 10 years. I have a great understanding of our students, parents, teachers and staff needs. Technology Education Leadership is my expertise and I will incorporate these skills into representing district 2.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I will be the most humble, sincere and professional school board member of the St. Johns County School Board. I will be remembered for bringing the community together with our school district by being a strong voice for our community. I am working hard for our children.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I am a voice for all of our community members and I will be the biggest voice for racial justice.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Our students are facing many issues when it comes to COVID19. Like most parents, I want to see our students return to school in a safe learning environment. My life long experience in technology and education will be very useful for the continued implementation of distance learning curriculum.

Campaign website: nickgraham.us

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook