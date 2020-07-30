3rd Judicial Circuit state attorney

Two Republicans are running to replace 3rd Circuit State Attorney Henry Siegmeister, who resigned suddenly in December. Interim State Attorney David Phelps, who came out of retirement to fill the position, is not seeking to stay in the job.

Because there is no Democrat or other registered candidates in the race, the August primary will be open to all voters.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

John Durrett

Party affiliation: REPUBLICAN

Age: 41

Candidate’s family: MARRIED FOR 18 YEARS, 2 CHILDREN (SON AGED 13 AND DAUGHTER AGE 10)

Occupation: ASSISTANT STATE ATTORNEY

Education: B.A. IN HISTORY AND GEOGRAPHY FROM INDIANA UNIVERSITY

Political experience: FIRST TIME CANDIDATE

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

SUPORT FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

LISTENING TO THE COMMUNITY

PROTECTION OF CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

BY PROVIDING THEM WITH BALANCED JUDGMENT AND INTEGRITY IN MAKING DECISIONS

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

AS SOMEONE WHO WAS ALWAYS HONEST AND FAIR

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I WOULD LISTEN AND EXAMINE TO DETERMINE ANY BIAS OR INEQUALITY PRESENT WITHIN OUR JUDICIAL SYSTEM AND SEEK TO REMEDY THE SAME

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

IT HAS BROUGHT COURT PROCEEDINGS TO A STAND STILL

Campaign website: STATEATTORNEY2020.COM

Campaign’s social media pages: FACEBOOK

Tina Seifert

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: tinaseifert.com

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.