Two Clay County School Board seats are on the ballot this year.

In District 2, incumbent Carol Studdard drew two challengers: Beth Clark and Aaron Knowles.

In District 4, incumbent Mary Bolla will face Rod Herring.

These are nonpartisan races open to all voters and will appear on the August primary ballot.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

CLAY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, District 2

Beth Clark

Party affiliation: NPA

Age: 63

Candidate’s family: Husband and one adult son

Occupation: Residential Real Estate

Education: Jacksonville University-Business

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Making Clay County desirable again to both staff and families Keeping the quality of education high and back to always being in the single digits in State rankings Managing the growth while being responsible to the citizens

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Remembering the children are the #1 priority while also being responsible to the citizens who vote you in

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being fiscally responsible while bringing Clay to one of the top 5 rankings in the State

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Policy of the School Board is to protect the rights of every student and staff while maintaining a quality of education. It would be my responsibility to protect everyone's rights equally.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Internet learning was not easy on parents nor teachers but Clay did a remarkable job at getting things done smoothly.

Campaign website: (no answer)

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Aaron Knowles

Party affiliation: NOP

Age: 45

Candidate’s family: 3 daughters

Occupation: College Professor

Education: Doctor of Business Administration

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Growth management, Pandemic protocol and preparation, and Budgetary allocation and management.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have been a college administrator and professor, have extensive experience and education in business practices and fiscal responsibility, and have been involved in education my entire life. I understand the needs of our teachers, students, and administrators, while being able to balance the business needs of the Board and County office.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Having a positive impact on the development of our future leaders, providing our teachers the proper resources and funding to carry out their responsibilities in the classroom effectively, and helping to bring respect back to the School Board as a whole.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Every person in our school system deserves the same level of respect we expect to receive ourselves. Anything behavior that does not comply with these expectations should not be tolerated.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The plan to return to educational normalcy has many families both apprehensive and excited. Entering a new position during times of drastic change always present challenges, but with the experience I have both as an online instructor and prior online students will allow me to understand what both the teachers and students need to get back to learning.

Campaign website: (no answer)

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Carol Studdard

Party affiliation: Rep. (Non partisan seat)

Age: 75

Candidate’s family: Husband, James 3 Grown Daughters, 4 Grandchildren

Occupation: Clay County School Board Member

Education: University of Alabama

Political experience: Clay County School Board Member 7 terms

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The best way to educate our students in the midst of the pandemic. Funding to build 5 new schools to meet projected growth coming from the new outer beltway. Never losing sight of the fact that educating our students must always be our first priority.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My many years of experience on the Clay County School Board, including 9 years as Chairman, have given me the historical knowledge that we need in making future decisions. I have a great working relationship with our staff, teachers, support employees, and parents.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Any small part that I have played in making our district an "A" District and being ranked 8th in the state. I also take pride that we now have a Performing Arts Elementary School in Clay County. I strongly supported putting Clay County History in our curriculum and am proud that our students are now receiving this.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I will not tolerate racial injustice. The School Board sets policy and our policy does not condone racial injustice or bullying.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

We must continue to provide a top quality education for our students with safety for the students and staff being our top priority.

Campaign website: (no answer)

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

CLAY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, District 4

Mary Bolla

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 66

Candidate’s family: Husband Wayne, 2 children who attended Clay County Schools, 2 grandsons

Occupation: Currently in my first term on the Clay County School Board District 4 - Following 35 years in Education

Education: BS in Business Administration, Valparaiso University; Master of Arts in Liberal Studies,Valparaiso University; Masters of Teaching, Jacksonville University

Political experience: Elected to Office in 2016. Republican Committeewoman for Precinct 118 in Clay County

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

• Growth in Clay County. We are anticipating an increase in the population by 100,000 in the next ten years and we will need to meet the needs of our increase in students with additional schools.

• Maintaining the fiscal responsibility of the School Board as we see expanding needs in physical plant and personnel.

• To insure open communication with the community, families and educators.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

• As a certified teacher with vast education and leadership experience that spans elementary through university grades, I am able to better understand the impact of the Board's decisions in and out of the classroom.

• As an experienced School Board member, able to navigate the complexity of the budget and understand the needs of our children, I am able to give my full attention to the students, parents, and Clay County community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for making decisions with integrity, for having an open line of communication with all community members, and most importantly, to provide our children with the best opportunity to learn - socially, emotionally, and academically.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Education begins in the home, however, as a teacher I experienced the opportunity to socially educate in the classroom. The more opportunity for children to learn to ask questions and to help them understand our differences, the better opportunity for open and positive communication. As a School Board member, supporting a resolution "Condemning and affirming the commitment to an inclusive school environment for all." is the first step in helping our community to communicate and grow together.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The greatest challenge we are facing is the return to school in the fall. The decisions we make for a safe and healthy return are difficult as we consider not only the children, but the thousands of people who work with them on a day to day basis in all phases of their education. Our goal is to make the transition back to the classroom safely with plans to protect our children and the adults who work with them.

Campaign website: marybolla.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Rod Herring

Party affiliation: School Board is a Non-Partisan election.

Age: 47

Candidate’s family: Married to my wife Adele Herring for 17 years. We have two beautiful daughters who both graduated from Clay County Schools and a grandson who will be entering Clay county schools is the fall.

Occupation: Currently and Assistant Principal specializing in Students with Autism. A career educator with 24 years in the classroom and 25 years in the Air Force reserves.

Education: Masters Degree in Educational

Political experience: This is my first time running for office.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Funding, Growth School Safety Recruitment and Retention of Teacher

These are not in any particular order. Immediate concerns and issues concerning the Covid 19 Virus and how to start and conduct schools in the safest manner possible.There are several major issues facing our schools district and the county.. One is Funding. Schools have all been asked to do more with less. Competition from Private and Charter schools are ever present. The overall growth and development of the district and the County as a whole puts a strains on budgets etc. To combat this we must first be fiscally responsible. Eliminate waste and pork barreling within the district by making heads count and not counting heads. Balance our investments in items that proven successful along with looking at innovative ways prepare our Schools and county for future growth. Work with Businesses and the community stakeholders to gain and maintain a partnership to educate our students and strategically manage to reduce unnecessary county resources.

School and community safety is also a major issue. Safe schools and a safe community will not only ensure our local tax base, but will also help maintain stability in our communities and schools. With no major industry in Clay County we are in constant competition with neighboring, counties and school districts. Safe, quality schools are essential. Parent want to trust that their children will return home the same way they went to school. They want to know that the parks and neighborhoods are places where their children can play and be free from harm and or danger. In the schools we must ensure we are in compliance with State Statutes like Florida Senate Bill 7026. Create policies that are fair and equitable, but also swift and clear punishment for noncompliance. Hold all parties accountable for unsafe dealings within our community and schools. Create a diverse outsight committee to inspect what we expect. Last but not least we must properly equip and train our school police and local police and sheriff departments. No one in our community should have to roll the dice just to go to school, work or the grocery store.

Recruit and retain quality teachers as well as target jobs through recruiting businesses and industry. To recruit teachers we can form partnership with local colleges as well as create internships incentives for teachers to teach in Clay county schools. Work with professional development to train all faculty and staff helping them to be ready day one. Then follow up with ongoing support at all levels. Work with lending agencies to provide relocating or home ownership incentives that would help reduce transient teachers. This will also create a vested interest in our community and schools. This will then create a trickle down affect for current businesses and new business opportunities.

There are many other issues we must address to keep our schools and communities safe, as well as remain competitive with neighboring school districts and communities. Some of them are building new schools, new communities and the overall affect of the expansion of state road 23. These I will love to discuss in great detail at a later date.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Three reasons why I should be elected are 1. I am a proven leader with 28 years of military experience and 24 years in the classroom. I have lead from the front back and the middle. 2. I am a man of integrity and believe in role bond authority where policies and procedures and not optional. 3. I am experienced working at all levels of education, for prekindergarten to seniors, to Exceptional student education to transitions students who attend school from 18 to 22 years of age. I also have business savvy,. I have worked as a realtor and small business owner. I have experience with budgets, contracts, laws and policies. I have also worked in Military Equal Opportunity, as well as serving on disciplinarian committees. By holding the School district fiscally responsible and voicing the concerns of the community and the constitutes I would represent.I am also actively working in the career field with a finger on the pulse of concerns from Parents, Teachers and Administration.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The guy who helped bring educational options for all students. The one who held leaders accountable for their actions. A man who held his Christian values through fairness, transparency. A leader who was active in the schools and community as well as genuinely cared about all students and schools. Some one that saw a need and filled that need.. Someone who left the school Board better than what he found it. A leader who planned for today and prepared for tomorrow. I hope to be remembered as the school Board member who fought for better education for all our students

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

As a Black man I look forward to being the first African American elected to the Clay County School Board. Being elected in itself will help bridge the racial divide. Coming from a community that is very seldom represented in government or leadership. I would be able to broker the wants and needs of all communities by sharing experiences or identifying barriers that hinder progress. I will bring a unique perspective, and a voice that is not often taken serious to the board. I will be able to break down trust issues that have plague the minority communities for years when dealing with the majority. I would give hope that success can happen, if you work hard. I would be a role model for the lost and often times disenfranchise group of people.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

How do we get back to educating our students. How do we bring the needs and concerns of all stake holders into the equation, while maintaining the safety of a community as a whole. How to transport getting students back to a normal education environment while maintaining the safety of Students, Faculty and Staff. Parents and students are afraid and many have no other option but to put their child in jeopardy because they have to return to work and provide for their families. How to maintain policies and procedures when we are setting a new standard that most people have never experienced before. How to help provide a quality education while learning at a distance

Campaign website: voterodherring.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook