Nassau County commissioners

Three races for Nassau County commission are on the ballot this year:

District 1: Incumbent Danny Leeper is opposed by John Martin. Both are Republicans.

District 3: Republicans John Grey and Brent Lemond are running for this open seat.

District 5: Republicans Klint Farmer, Charlie Gressman and Anthony Stamps are running for this open seat.

These are nonpartisan races open to all voters.

Scroll down to read candidates’ responses to our News4Jax questionnaire, verbatim as provided.

NASSAU COUNTY COMMISSION, District 1

Danny Leeper

Incumbent

John Martin

Campaign’s social media page: Facebook

NASSAU COUNTY COMMISSION, District 3

Jeff Gray

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 54

Candidate’s family: Married with two children

Occupation: Business unit manager with Mack Trucks Inc. / AB Volvo Corporation

Education: Post education

Political experience: Member of the Nassau County Republican Executive Board

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Controlling growth thru transparent planning for the future

Diversifying the county's tax base

Creating good high paying jobs for Nassau County residents, and supporting our county’s small businesses to continue economic prosperity

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Utilizing my professional business, and civic experience.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As a champion of economic prosperity, providing good jobs for our residents children to have a place of employment, as to allow them to work, play, and remain living in their hometowns of Nassau County.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I would promote racial equality for everyone.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Covid19 has presented citizen health and safety challenges as well as economic hardship challenges, or all local governments, as well as our nation.

Campaign website: VoteJeffGray.Com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Campaign social media pages: Facebook

Brent Lemond

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 50

Candidate’s family: Wife - Brandy, Children - Robert, Elizabeth, and Benjamin

Occupation: Director of Career and Adult Education for the Nassau County School District

Education: MBA - Mercer University (2001), BA - University of North Florida (1992), Florida Certification in Ed Leadership (Additional 24 graduate credit hours)

Political experience: Workforce Development Committee Chairman/Executive Board Member – Nassau County Economic Development Board

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Bringing back our local economy from the effects of Covid-19 and setting Nassau County up for prosperity moving forward. Making residential development pay for itself, exposing associated corruption, and making sure our infrastructure deficits (especially roads and parks) are given priority. Keeping taxes low and providing sound financial oversight.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My involvement in economic development efforts has exposed the root causes of our county's challenges – specifically short-sighted land-use decisions, poor financial choices, and cronyism in many phases of our government. As a proven leader with an MBA education and strong financial management experience, I will bring capabilities to the board that are sorely needed.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for improving our local economy by supporting local businesses and attracting manufactures to the Crawford Diamond; making residential development pay for itself; making sound financial decisions; improving upon our current capital infrastructure deficits, specifically in the area of fields and facilities for youth sports; and for exposing corruption and putting an end to shady backroom deals.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I am committed to fairness in all aspects of government and life. I will stand strongly against racism and abuse of power! I will also support our police officers. They must be able to confront criminal activity in a manner that mitigates their own risk. We have to find a way to stamp out racism without sending a message that resisting arrest is acceptable.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The primary challenge moving forward will be helping our small businesses to recover and, as a county government, dealing with the shortfall in sales tax revenue. The experience has also exposed the need for reliable Internet connectivity in our rural areas.

Campaign website: brentlemond.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

NASSAU COUNTY COMMISSION, District 5

Klint Farmer

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 42

Candidate’s family: Kendrick A. Farmer Father - Vicki Eddy Mother - Kati Farmer Sister

Occupation: Owner/Operator K.A. Farmer’s Septic Tank Service. Established in 1984

Education: Honors Graduate West Nassau High 1995 Gold Seal Vocational Scholarship Winner Studied Business at FCCJ Jacksonville

Political experience: Served alongside the Florida Onsite Wastewater Political Action Committee and served as a member of Florida Cattlemen’s Assoc. and Florida Farm Bureau etc.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Growth, Infrastructure, Tax increases to existing taxpayers.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am accessible, accountable and pride myself in my ability to listen and understand the average taxpayer and their individual concerns. I am a lifelong native of District 5, the district I seek to represent.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being more responsive and serving my whole community when issues arise, keeping taxes low and ensuring Nassau county remains a safe, successful neighborhood to raise a family. We need new, innovative, fresh ideas moving forward together.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I believe in racial equality and strong government leadership moving forward together.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The ability to meet and greet new residents face to face. I am always available via phone, text or email to serve my community.

Campaign website: Facebook

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Charlie Gressman

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 69

Candidate’s family: Wife: Linda, Sons: Caleb & Grant

Occupation: Retired farmer & businessman

Education: High School

Political experience: (no answer)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

In my opinion, the three biggest challenges that face Nassau County are: How we're going to deal with the long-term effects of COVID-19…from a health and safety standpoint, as well as an economic standpoint. Secondly, we must get a handle on so much unchecked, poorly planned, and rapid growth. Finally, in order for us to enjoy some of the lowest personal property taxes in the state, we must diversify the tax base. We can no longer place the majority of the burden of the county budget squarely on working families.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe that my experience in business and in life differentiates me from my opponents. I have experience in managing large, multi-faceted projects, working with diverse groups of people, and long-range planning. In addition, I have been heavily involved as a volunteer across many different organizations. I also serve on the Planning & Zoning Board for the county- a post that I began serving in because I believe that in order to affect real change, one must act...and not just talk.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for what I'm running on: honesty, integrity, and transparency; that I treated the business of the people as my own; that I never told people what they wanted to hear just to get votes; and that I always worked for the people.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Racial justice starts in the hearts and minds of people. Promoting equality & justice for all people, regardless of race, is something each one of us is required to pass on to the next generation. If we fail to teach this respect and practice it ourselves, we fail in upholding one of the most sacred tenets of America...that we are all created equal.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The primary challenge COVID-19 has presented to this office is the health and safety of the people of Nassau County. In addition, the sustainability of businesses across the county has been heavily impacted. We must work together to not only protect people, businesses, and jobs during the pandemic...but also to plan for a positive and lasting recovery.

Campaign website: charliegressman.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook.com

Anthony Stamps

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 46

Candidate’s family: My wife, Michele, and we have six children.

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: High School Diploma

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Health and public safety

Managing growth and development

Support of businesses and workers

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring a fresh perspective. Nassau County does not need another politician on the County Commission. I am an outsider and a job creator. I understand the importance of hard work and dedication, as I have built my own businesses from the ground up.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Building relationship and bringing unity across the county that contributed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents. I firmly believe, "Nassau County is at its best when we move together!"

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I support the rights of everyone to peacefully protest and have their voices heard.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Address and respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on the communities of Nassau County. I support our federal, state, and local agencies in efforts to keep the public informed and expand testing.

Campaign website: votestamps.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook