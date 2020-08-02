Nassau County judge, other races

Voters in Nassau County will choose a new county judge, fill two seats on the Ocean Highway and Port Authority. Because the Florida Bar restricts those running for judge from engaging in political activities and taking positions on issues, the candidates’ responses to our News4Jax questionnaire based on their understanding of that restriction.

NASSAU COUNTY JUDGE, Group 1

Jenny Higginbotham Barrett

Party affiliation: Nonpartisan

Age: 43

Candidate’s family: Husband, Scott Barrett Max (7) and Isabella (6)

Occupation: attorney

Education: University of North Florida, B.A. Degree in Literature and J.D. from Florida State University College of Law

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Qualification- almost 2 decades as an attorney Commitment to Uphold the Law Dedication to the community

Campaign website: jennybarrettforjudge.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Jan Carver

Occupation: Attorney, magistrate

Education: JD, Florida Coastal school of law, LL.M. Stetson University College of Law

Political experience: None

Campaign website: jancarverforjudge.com

Campaign social media: Facebook

John Joseph Cascone

Party affiliation: non-partisan, not allowed to discuss party affiliation

Age: 65

Candidate’s family: Jennifer - wife, Grace Godfrey - daughter, Destin Godfrey - son-in-law

Occupation: Lawyer

Education: UNF - BA, South Texas College of Law JD

Political experience: None, ran for circuit judge 20 years ago

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Experience in the areas of law addressed in the County Court.

Length of time practicing law.

The ability to be fair and impartial to all citizens and litigants appearing before the court.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experiences practicing law in Nassau County will provide me with the insight to handle all matters consistent with the existing law and understand the predicaments citizens find themselves in during the stressful times that require the involvement of the court.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Having been fair to all who appear in court. Following and applying the law to the facts of each case and, most importantly, being a good steward of the public trust.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

As a judge you are charged with treating every one fairly and I have done so throughout my 31 years practicing in Nassau County and every day of my life because it was the way we were raised. There is no justice for anyone if there isn't justice for everyone so, as a judge, I would cast a balance between being as fair as is possible and applying the law as written.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The pandemic issues have created a separation of the citizens from the courts. This helps create a perspective that the courts aren't accessible, especially when everything is done on camera and remotely. I believe people need to be able to experience the courts personally to be assured they received the best outcome they could expect. With the remoteness we are going through we don't have that right now.

Campaign website: CasconeforJudge.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Harrison Wesley Poole

Party affiliation: Nonpartisan Race

Age: 37

Candidate’s family: Married (Debra) with three boys (Hudson, Cameron, and Jack) ages 6 to six weeks old.

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Juris Doctorate

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Our next county court judge needs to have broad legal experience, the right judicial temperament, and true sense of community.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I'm the only candidate with jury trial experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and civil litigator and the only candidate that has handled virtually every type of case that appears before a county court judge. I will be able to step in on day one and ensure the efficient administration of justice.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As someone who served Nassau County for decades, treated everyone with respect and dignity, and upheld and enforced the law in a fair and impartial fashion.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

By upholding the law in a fair and impartial fashion and ensuring that every person is treated with respect and dignity. Further, I would ensure that anyone who is proven to have violated the rights of another is punished accordingly.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The current pandemic has caused an enormous disruption in the court's routine activities. For example, jury trials across the state have been prohibited for months. This has created a backlog of cases that the new county court judge will inherit. This backlog couple with the legislature's recent increases to the county court's jurisdiction for civil cases makes it more important than ever for the next judge to have experience in all of the matters handled by the county court.

Campaign website: PooleforJudge.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook.com

Ocean Highway and Port Authority, District 1

