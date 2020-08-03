Voter’s Guide: Alachua County races

Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell is being challenged by Clovis Watson Jr. in the August Democratic primary. There is no Republican in the race but a write-in candidate in November keeps the primary closed to only party voters.

Alachua County Democrats will also pick from four candidates looking to fill the open seat of property appraiser. A write-in candidate will keep this primary race also closed.

Two city council races will also be on the Democratic ballot, both facing Republican candidates that will be on the November ballot.

Two candidates for each of two school board races, that are nonpartisan, will appear on all primary ballots.

Visit the Alachua County Supervisor of Election’s Office for more about the candidates running and a sample ballot for the August primary.