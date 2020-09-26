82ºF

Clay County community development districts

Several elected positions on designated community development districts will be on the ballots for some residents of Clay County in November:

  • Crossings at Fleming Island Community Development District (three seats)
  • Double Branch Community Development District (three seats)
  • Fleming Island Plantation Community Development District (two seats)
  • Lake Asbury Lake Asbury Municipal Service Benefit District (five seats)
  • Lake Asbury Community Development District (two seats)
  • Magnolia West Community Development District (two seats)
  • Middle Village Community Development District (two seats)
  • Ridgewood Trails Community Development District
  • Rolling Hills Community Development District (two seats)
  • South Village Community Development District (two seats)
  • Office: South Village Community Development District
  • Pine Ridge Plantation Community Development District (three seats)

