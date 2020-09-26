Clay County community development districts

Several elected positions on designated community development districts will be on the ballots for some residents of Clay County in November:

Crossings at Fleming Island Community Development District (three seats)

Double Branch Community Development District (three seats)

Fleming Island Plantation Community Development District (two seats)

Lake Asbury Lake Asbury Municipal Service Benefit District (five seats)

Lake Asbury Community Development District (two seats)

Magnolia West Community Development District (two seats)

Middle Village Community Development District (two seats)

Ridgewood Trails Community Development District

Rolling Hills Community Development District (two seats)

South Village Community Development District (two seats)

Pine Ridge Plantation Community Development District (three seats)