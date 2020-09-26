Clay County community development districts

Several elected positions on designated community development districts will be on the ballots for some residents of Clay County in November:
- Crossings at Fleming Island Community Development District (three seats)
- Double Branch Community Development District (three seats)
- Fleming Island Plantation Community Development District (two seats)
- Lake Asbury Lake Asbury Municipal Service Benefit District (five seats)
- Lake Asbury Community Development District (two seats)
- Magnolia West Community Development District (two seats)
- Middle Village Community Development District (two seats)
- Ridgewood Trails Community Development District
- Rolling Hills Community Development District (two seats)
- South Village Community Development District (two seats)
- Pine Ridge Plantation Community Development District (three seats)