Marco strengthens into hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Marco strengthened into a hurricane Sunday afternoon, and the National Hurricane Center said life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

As of 12:30 p.m., Marco was moving north-northwest at 14 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

This motion is expected to continue through Sunday night, followed by a turn to the northwest by Monday. On the forecast track, Marco will cross the central Gulf of Mexico Sunday and will approach southeastern Louisiana on Monday. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland.

#Marco has become a hurricane, according to data from the Air Force @403rdWing Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. https://t.co/MPtF0KuhE3 pic.twitter.com/o7GbutfMHU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2020

At 11 a.m., Marco was 325 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River. A hurricane watch is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to west of Morgan City and for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.

Marco will be susceptible to rapid changes in structure and intensity until it reaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Marco is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Central U.S. Gulf coast through Tuesday. This rainfall may result in isolated areas of flash and urban flooding along the Central U.S. Gulf Coast.