National Hurricane Center watching low pressure right off the coast of North Carolina

Low chance of development over the next 5 days

Danielle Uliano
, Meteorologist and reporter

tropics
hurricanes
NHC Outlook
The National Hurricane Center has their eye on a non-tropical area of low pressure just off the North Carolina. The cluster of thunderstorms has a small chance of development but has the potential to become tropical once it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

If this system does develop it will not impact southeast Georgia or northeast Florida.

National Hurricane Center 2 p.m. Sunday

“A non-tropical area of low pressure has formed about 150 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move northeastward for the next few days near the warm Gulf Stream, which could allow for some tropical development to occur while it moves away from the United States. The low should be over cold waters south of Nova Scotia by midweek, ending its development chances.”

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

About the Author: