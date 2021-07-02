Hurricane Elsa slightly weaker as it races toward Haiti

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Elsa raced toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic early Saturday where it threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Category 1 storm was located about 110 miles southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, and 440 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It was was moving west-northwest at 31 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph -- down 10 mph from Friday evening.

The hurricane could re-intensify over the weekend but is likely to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

Hurricane #Elsa Advisory 11: Reconnaissance Aircraft Finds Elsa a Little Weaker. Hurricane Expected to Restrengthen By Late Saturday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 3, 2021

Elsa is the season’s fifth named storm and the first Atlantic hurricane of 2021.

Most of the week, forecasters had expected Elsa to remain a tropical storm until surface observations from Barbados early Friday morning indicated that Elsa’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 75 mph and the National Hurricane Center upgraded it. By 2 p.m., Friday reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated the sustained winds were near 85 mph with higher gusts.

Overnight, the storm lost some strength as it speeds through the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti, the southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic and the island of Jamaica.

Possible impacts on Northeast Florida

Saturday 8 a.m. Hurricane Elsa update

The track has not changed much on its course across the South Atlantic. It is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides at nearby Caribbean islands. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba before possibly turning its sights on Florida.

Although most of Florida is in Elsa’s projected path, its direction early next week remains uncertain. Most computer models show Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico, near South Florida, early Tuesday, with a landfall Wednesday in the Big Bend. A few models show Elsa riding up the east coast of Florida. More will be known in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Weather Authority over the holiday weekend so you won’t be caught by surprise.