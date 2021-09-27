Sunny, warmer - flip flop weather continues

Unlike the Jags, the Fall season is off to a winning start. A little warmer this week as dry conditions continue through late this week. A cold front will push through Friday, this weekend with a slight chance of showers, storms.
Today: Sunny, warmer. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cool and clear overnight with light wind.
Tuesday: Upper 50s and 60s under clear skies. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Clear and cool over night with calm conditions.
Looking ahead: Sunny skies and warmer this week with the chance of showers, storms increasing Friday, Saturday.
7am 60
8am 62
10am 77
11am 81
12pm 83
3pm 86
5pm 83
8pm 73
10pm 74
11pm 73
Sunrise: 7:18 am
Sunset: 7:17 pm