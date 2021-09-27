Sunny, warmer - flip flop weather continues

Unlike the Jags, the Fall season is off to a winning start. A little warmer this week as dry conditions continue through late this week. A cold front will push through Friday, this weekend with a slight chance of showers, storms.

Today: Sunny, warmer. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cool and clear overnight with light wind.

Tuesday: Upper 50s and 60s under clear skies. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Clear and cool over night with calm conditions.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies and warmer this week with the chance of showers, storms increasing Friday, Saturday.

7am 60

8am 62

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 86

5pm 83

8pm 73

10pm 74

11pm 73

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:17 pm