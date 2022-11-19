Saturday evening brings chilly weather and chance for rain

Saturday afternoon brings gloomy chilly weather and the chance for rain.

Whether you are heading to St. Augustine for the annual Nights of Lights tradition or just want to enjoy your Saturday night outdoors, you will need a coat and an umbrella.

As a cold front passes through Florida this evening into the morning there is a slight chance for light rain, a dry atmosphere reduces those chances.

Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Sunday morning begins in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday afternoon there is another chance for rain and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s but the afternoon.

Small craft advisory remains in effect.

Rip current risk are moderate for the weekend and increase during the week.

Tidal levels for the coast and St. Johns River remain elevated.