Jacksonville company paid $49,269 to employees for overtime violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A countertop installation company based in Jacksonville has paid $49,269 in back wages to 21 employees after a U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation determined the employer violated overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act .

WHD investigators found that Stone World Imports and Manufacturing Inc. paid only straight time rates to employees without regard to how many hours they worked. That resulted in overtime violations when the employer failed to pay time-and-a-half for hours employees worked beyond 40 in a workweek, as the law requires.

“The Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to maintain accurate records of the number of hours employees work, and pay proper overtime when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel White, in Jacksonville.

“The Wage and Hour Division works to ensure that employees receive the wages they rightfully earned, and that employers compete on a level playing field by understanding their responsibilities.”

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

