Jacksonville to host a variety of sports and fitness deals this week

From martial arts to dance lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts

From the JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts deal description:

Led by experienced instructors, classes are designed for all ages and skill levels to concentrate on developing physical and mental strength.

Where: 12489 San Jose Blvd., Suite #7

Price: $43 (71 percent discount off regular price)

Dance Classes and Party

From the Atlantic Ballroom deal description:

An instructor provides one-on-one dance instruction during a private lesson; afterward, students gather to practice at a dance party.

Where: 13170 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #24

Price: $31 (77 percent discount off regular price)

Dance Classes at Avondale Dance Directions

From the Avondale Dance Directions deal description:

Instructors with backgrounds from salsa to swing guide students of all experience levels through a wide variety of current dance styles.

Where: 1080 Edgewood Ave. South, Suite #11

Price: $26 (82 percent discount off regular price)

Xequemate (Checkmate) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

From the Xequemate (Checkmate) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu deal description:

Come try out an amazing self-defense system. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (also known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) is a complete self-defense system that has been proven in the ring again and again. It is based on leverage and technique and is not dependent on size or strength.

Where: 730 St. Johns Bluff North

Price: $5 (90 percent discount off regular price)

