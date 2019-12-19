Jacksonville to host a variety of sports and fitness deals this week
JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts
Led by experienced instructors, classes are designed for all ages and skill levels to concentrate on developing physical and mental strength.
Price: $43 (71 percent discount off regular price)
Dance Classes and Party
An instructor provides one-on-one dance instruction during a private lesson; afterward, students gather to practice at a dance party.
Price: $31 (77 percent discount off regular price)
Dance Classes at Avondale Dance Directions
Instructors with backgrounds from salsa to swing guide students of all experience levels through a wide variety of current dance styles.
Price: $26 (82 percent discount off regular price)
Xequemate (Checkmate) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Come try out an amazing self-defense system. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (also known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) is a complete self-defense system that has been proven in the ring again and again. It is based on leverage and technique and is not dependent on size or strength.
Price: $5 (90 percent discount off regular price)
Looking to get fit?
From martial arts to dance lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts deal description:
Where: 12489 San Jose Blvd., Suite #7
From the Atlantic Ballroom deal description:
Where: 13170 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #24
From the Avondale Dance Directions deal description:
Where: 1080 Edgewood Ave. South, Suite #11
From the Xequemate (Checkmate) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu deal description:
Where: 730 St. Johns Bluff North
