Plain good police work earns investigator officer of the year honors

A Jacksonville officer who solved multiple business and car break-ins was recognized Wednesday as the Officer of the Year by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Gordon "Trey" Titcomb has been with the Sheriff's Office for six years.

"This is an incredibly challenging profession. Being sheriff can be an incredibly challenging job, some days. This is what makes it worth it,” Sheriff Mike Williams said as he presented Titcomb with his award during the 2020 Meritorious Awards Ceremony.

According to Williams, Titcomb solved multiple burglaries to businesses and cars in his zone and helped take down three juvenile suspects wanted for a series of car break-ins. In that case, Williams said, Titcomb found a loaded gun when taking two of those suspects into custody.

Williams said the gun matched the description of one that had been stolen.

"Something we see a lot of in the city. They take a lot of firearms out of cars and those firearms in turn are sold to people to use in crimes. A lot of great work by that officer and his team,” Williams said.

In all, seven awards were handed out Wednesday morning. With the rest of this year ahead, Williams said he's looking forward to seeing what his officers and employees accomplish in the months to come.

"We keep everybody on track. Everybody is focused on the mission,” Williams said. “We'll have many more great stories."

The others honored Wednesday were:

Corrections Officer of the Year: Corrections Officer Eugene L. Murriell

Jails Division / Pre-Trial Detention Facility

Civilian Employee of the Year: Program Manager Garland Scott

Investigations Division / Violence Reduction

Auxiliary Officer of the Year: Auxiliary Officer Steven A. Sheffer

Patrol Support Division / Police Auxiliary

Police Supervisor of the Year: Police Sergeant Michael Monts

Investigations Division / Burglary

Civilian Supervisor of the Year: Manager of Personnel Services Deidre Hall

Human Resources Division / Recruitment & Selection

Citizen of the Year: Dr. Lazar Finker

Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation