Job fair Thursday in Jacksonville for veterans, military spouses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According a to joint report published by Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families and Deloitte, Florida falls well above the national average for veteran unemployment.

But veterans and military spouses seeking jobs in the Jacksonville area can meet with more than 50 employers ready to hire at a job fair Thursday.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Jacksonville Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

The free event is open to veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists who are seeking employment and networking opportunities for the next step in their civilian career tracks.

“This isn’t just a job fair, it’s an opportunity for military-trained talent to find a civilian career that builds on skills and talent acquired in the military,” RecruitMilitary said in a news release.

RecruitMilitary specializes in connecting these job candidates with not just jobs, but careers with employers that are actively seeking their skill set.