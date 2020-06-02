Jacksonville announces dates, locations for summer food program for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab-N-Go lunches and snacks will be available at various locations around Jacksonville for youth age 18 years and younger.

The Kids Hope Alliance, the U. S. Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Health/Bureau of Child Nutrition Programs partners with Duval County School Board/ Chartwells to provide the free, nutritious food.

The meals will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 93 locations around the city.

According to the USDA, proper nutrition during early childhood has a significant effect on brain development, learning ability and health. Meal pattern requirements established by the USDA are designed to ensure that lunches and snacks provided to children under these programs include the types and amounts of food required to meet children’s daily energy and nutrient needs.

To learn more about the Afterschool Meals Program, visit www.kidshopealliance.org or call 904-255-4400.

