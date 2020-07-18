’Wreaths Across America’ brings outreach to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every year, thousands head out to the Jacksonville National Cemetery and lay wreaths at the headstones of fallen heroes. For many, it’s one of the most moving holiday experiences. Kellina Featheringill, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at Jacksonville National Cemetery, loves sharing the organization’s mission with the public.

“I love when I ask somebody, “Do you know what Wreaths Across America is?’ And they go, ‘no’...I get to tell them and share a little bit about what we do,” Featheringill said. “Why it’s important to me, why it’s so close to my heart.”

Featheringill’s hope is for the younger generation to learn as well. That’s where, “Wreaths Across America’s” traveling exhibit comes in. Inside is a 20 seat movie theater sharing the organization’s history. There’s a live video feed broadcasts outside. The mobile unit travels all over the country. This Saturday, families can visit it at the St. Johns Town Center. On Sunday, the display will be on Blanding Boulevard on the Westside.

“Bringing them to this site not to be sad about it, but to honor and respect... and learn the history of where this came from and why we do this in order to honor them,” Featheringill.

Inside Wreaths Across America's mobile exhibit. (Wreaths Across America)

This comes at a time when Wreaths Across America at Jacksonville National Cemetery is in need of help. Featheringill says COVID-19 has slowed down fundraising efforts. To meet this year's goal, the organization needs bout 8,000 more wreath donations. The deadline for donating is November 30, 2020.

The mobile education exhibit will be at the St. Johns Town Center Mission BBQ Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, it will be at the restaurant’s Blanding Boulevard location from 11:30 a.m. 6:00 p.m. Featheringill says masks will be required and disinfectant will be used frequently

Overall, the goal is to honor, respect and inspire many for years to come. People can donate online to help “Wreaths Across America at Jacksonville National Cemetery” meet its financial goals for the year.