New Jacksonville dog park opens at Abess Park off Girvin Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dog owners living near Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road won’t have to travel far to get their pups some exercise.

A new dog park has opened at Abess Park, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The park near the corner of Girvin Road and Abess Boulevard, just north of Atlantic Boulevard, will be open from dawn to dusk and features separate fenced areas for large and small dogs.

The large dog section includes a loop trail through the woodland area and an open grassy field for free play. Small dogs are able to play in a shaded grassy field.

Benches, drinking fountains and other amenities will be added for everyone’s enjoyment, the city said.

“It has been a desire of mine since taking office to provide our families a place to enjoy with their dogs,” City Councilman Aaron Bowman said. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt strongly that we needed to open this dog park as quickly as possible to allow our constituents a safe and healthy alternative for experiencing the outdoors.”

The dog park rules include: