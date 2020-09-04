New Jacksonville dog park opens at Abess Park off Girvin Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dog owners living near Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road won’t have to travel far to get their pups some exercise.
A new dog park has opened at Abess Park, just in time for Labor Day weekend.
The park near the corner of Girvin Road and Abess Boulevard, just north of Atlantic Boulevard, will be open from dawn to dusk and features separate fenced areas for large and small dogs.
The large dog section includes a loop trail through the woodland area and an open grassy field for free play. Small dogs are able to play in a shaded grassy field.
Benches, drinking fountains and other amenities will be added for everyone’s enjoyment, the city said.
“It has been a desire of mine since taking office to provide our families a place to enjoy with their dogs,” City Councilman Aaron Bowman said. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt strongly that we needed to open this dog park as quickly as possible to allow our constituents a safe and healthy alternative for experiencing the outdoors.”
The dog park rules include:
- Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated with tags displayed on a collar. The owner should be prepared to show information.
- Dogs must be on a six-foot leash maximum before entering and upon leaving the park.
- Dogs showing aggression must be removed immediately.
- The owner must collect and dispose of all dog waste.
- Dogs must always be within sight and under voice control of the owner.
- Under no circumstance is an owner allowed to leave a dog unsupervised in the park.
- Choke chains, prong collars and head collars should be removed before letting dogs loose in the park.
- Dogs must be at least six months old.
- Female dogs in heat or pre-heat are not allowed in the park.
- Dogs displaying symptoms of illness are not allowed.
- Digging is not allowed.
- Animals other than dogs are prohibited.
- Children under age twelve must always be accompanied by an adult.
- Smoking, eating and glass containers are prohibited.
- No more than three dogs per owner are allowed on any single visit.