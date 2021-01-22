Girl Scouts find new ways to distribute cookies during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and Friday morning local Girl Scout troops lined up to pack their cars filled with cases of cookies. At least half a million cookies will be distributed to area troops this weekend.

Starting next weekend you’ll see Girl Scout troops all across Northeast Florida set up at local storefronts ready to sell you some delicious cookies.

Due to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts have come up with innovative ways to safely distribute cookies.

“It’s more critical than ever, for them to be able to adapt, learn how businesses are even adapting during the pandemic,” said TriciaRae Stancato, chief operations and development officer at Girl Scouts of Gateway Council. “We just want to thank the community for supporting the cookie program every year.”

This year you’ll find drive-thru cookie booths, virtual cookie booths and, of course, booths outside your local store with new safety protocols.

Another contactless option will be door hangers left on your front door.

📣The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season is here and many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. https://t.co/CtE7M1Hu8q — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 12, 2021

“There will be a QR code to their troop’s link and you can go right on there and determine how to buy cookies on the Digital Cookie link, you can either have them shipped to your home or girl delivery so the girl can come back and deliver the cookies that way as well,” Stancato said.

Starting February 1, you will be able to order Girl Scout cookies on GrubHub.

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council Press Release:

“New this season, Girl Scouts of Gateway Council is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Across the council’s territory, cookie fans can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. This method will be available in many areas across North Florida, from February 1-March 7. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie

program virtually. GSUSA is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.”

You can also visit Girlscout.org and go to the cookie finder, type in your area code and it will show you local cookie booths in your area and the date they are happening.