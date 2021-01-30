Order Girl Scout cookies on GrubHub starting Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, Girl Scouts are hoping to bring you a smile and a tasty treat with their annual cookie season.

But like so many businesses, the Girl Scouts are adjusting their business model to fit the needs of people in the community during the pandemic.

They’ve come up with several ways to safely distribute cookies with limited to no contact.

One way is by turning to GrubHub.

Starting Monday, you can order Thin Mints, Samoas, Tag-A-Longs and more through the food delivery app.

“Girls will have the backend of this e-business this e-commerce business, and they will track their sales locally. They will prepare the sales and fulfill the orders and then GrubHub jumps in and picks it up and delivers it right to your home,” explained Mary Anne Jacobs, CEO of Gateway Council.

This year you’ll also find drive-thru cookie booths, virtual cookie booths and, of course, booths outside your local store with new safety protocols.

Another contactless option will be door hangers left on your front door with a QR code.

📣The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season is here and many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. https://t.co/CtE7M1Hu8q — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 12, 2021

“You can actually scan the code, go to our website, choose your ZIP code, choose your favorite troop and have that troop either deliver the cookies to you or have them shipped,” Jacobs said.

“New this season, Girl Scouts of Gateway Council is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Across the council’s territory, cookie fans can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. This method will be available in many areas across North Florida, from February 1-March 7. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually. GSUSA is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.”

You can also visit Girlscout.org and go to the cookie finder, type in your area code and it will show you local cookie booths in your area and the date they are happening.