Farm Share distributing food at 4 events around Jacksonville area Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday.

We have heard from many of you that these events have become a lifeline, particularly during the pandemic.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Abess Park Elementary School

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: 12731 Abess Blvd., Jacksonville, 32225

Grace Baptist Church of East Springfield

WHEN: 9 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: Kooker Park Parking Lot, Between E 21st St. and Bennett St., Jacksonville, 32206

Distribution with Councilman Reggie Gaffney & Councilman Sam Newby

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: 12263 Sago Ave. W, Jacksonville, 32218

Lions Club of Arlington

WHEN: 10 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: 6523 Commerce St., Jacksonville, 32211