Hundreds step up to support survivors at annual Hubbard House walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 400 participants came together to raise support and awareness for survivors of domestic violence and their families at the 12th annual Hubbard House Stand Up & Stride walk.

At the event held Saturday at the Duval County Courthouse, Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail A. Patin discussed the impact of the pandemic on survivors, applauding the community for their support and for the many lives that were saved and changed as a result.

She also encouraged walkers to continue to spread awareness about domestic violence as well as Hubbard House’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline and Textline numbers on social media.

“By sharing, you’ll not only create awareness of the problem -- domestic violence -- you’ll also create awareness of the solution, which is Hubbard House,” said Patin. “You may even reach someone … save the life of someone in your circle who needs help but doesn’t know where to turn.”

Stand Up & Stride raised more than $55,000 for Hubbard House and donations are still being counted. Donations support the emergency shelter, programs and services that Hubbard House provides survivors of domestic violence and their children free of charge.

Participants in this year’s event included the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and local military, health professionals, corporate and community members from around Northeast Florida. Hubbard House said the groups walked together to show unified support for the organization and survivors.

Hubbard House has been providing services to domestic violence survivors and their children for 44 years and is a full-service, certified domestic violence shelter. In addition to the emergency shelter and the 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline and Textline, Hubbard House offers community outreach, group and individual support programs, prevention and intervention services.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are urged to connect with Hubbard House’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline at (904) 354-3114 or Textline at (904) 210-3698.