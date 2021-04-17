10 simple actions to care for our planet

When a community works together to make the planet a better place, we all benefit. Here are some suggestions for people who want to help keep the Earth healthy.
- Unplug. Energy vampires are devices left plugged in when you’re not using them and can cost you between $100–$200 each year.
- Recycle correctly. Contamination is recycling’s biggest problem. Know what to throw out and ensure your recyclables are empty, clean, dry and not bagged.
- Strike a match. Lighters are not biodegradable and often end up in the landfill.
- Buy reusable bags. Purchase half a dozen reusable bags to use every time you go to the store. An investment of a few dollars will save thousands of plastic bags in the long term.
- Bring your own mug. Daily coffee shop visitors generate about 23 pounds each of waste in disposable cups each year.
- Replace light bulbs. LED light bulbs use just 10% of the energy incandescent bulbs do. When you replace, be sure to recycle them appropriately.
- Use rechargeable batteries. Generate less waste with reusable batteries.
- Bundle shipments. One-third of the waste in landfills is packing materials. Request multiple items be packaged together for shipping.
- Use recycled paper. The EPA says buying recycled paper helps close the recycling loop.
- Buy used. Search thrift stores and listservs for gently used items. Save 70-90% on books, clothing and home decor when you buy secondhand versus new.
