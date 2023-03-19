Jacksonville film group wins ‘Best Film’ at Los Angeles film festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local film group is bringing home a win for the Jacksonville film industry.

Team Jartoman traveled over 2,000 miles to Los Angeles to attend the 2023 Fimapalooza Awards Ceremony, which is an international film festival of the 48 Hour Film Project.

The film “Threshold,” which explores the multitude of layers of grief, won Best Film.

“This beautiful and moving film captured the hearts of both the judges and the audience,” a congratulatory Facebook post read.

The 48 Hour Film Project is a deadline-stricken organization that works to support and promote filmmaking. Film teams have 48 hours to crank out a full movie based on a genre that is drawn from a hat. They are then given a character, prop and line to include in the film.

Teams work together to create their projects, then turn in the finished film so it can be screened at a local theater.

The Jacksonville 48 Hour Film Project will be traveling to France for the Cannes Film Festival after the recent win.

To watch the seven-minute short film, click here.