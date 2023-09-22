Discover the history, art of animation at new MOSH exhibit

The fun, interactive Animation Academy exhibit will give families a chance to see up close how animation is made, and how it has evolved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sneak peek at the new “Animation Academy” exhibit that opens Saturday at the Museum of Science and History.

The fun, interactive exhibit will give families a chance to see up close how animation is made, and how it has evolved.

Stepping into the exhibit might feel something like stepping back into your childhood.

“This exhibit is an opportunity to learn and play at the same time,” said Dr. Anthony Mortimer, vice president of Education and Exhibits for MOSH.

Mortimer said one goal is to transcend many generations of characters and show how animation has changed.

The exhibit even pays tribute to Chuck Jones, the iconic animator known for his work on a multitude of beloved characters, like the Looney Tunes.

In fact, Jones’ desk is part of the display.

“He spent thousands of hours sketching and creating these characters we love, most of the time wearing that hat that’s right there in the corner,” Mortimer said, pointing out another piece of memorabilia in the exhibit.

And from one icon to another…

“The character Wiley Coyote was actually inspired by a Mark Twain story called ‘Roughing It,’” Mortimer said. “He ended up inspiring something he never intended.”

For those without natural artistic talent, there’s an interactive drawing station where you can draw freehand using a sensor.

Mortimer said there is truly something for everyone in the exhibit.

“This provides an opportunity to get involved at the most basic level. If you want to come and play, this is a great exhibit for you,” Mortimer said. “If you want to come and learn about the history, this is a great exhibit for you. If you want to come in and really dig into what the future looks like, this is a great exhibit for you.”

The Animation Academy exhibit will be open through Feb. 12.