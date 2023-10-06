The beer necessities: Two-day Beaches Oktoberfest event gets hoppin’ Friday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – It’s brewsness as usual this Friday and Saturday when the iconic Beaches Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville Beach’s Seawalk Pavilion. Get ready for great food, great music and a hoppin’ good time!

Joanne Szakos is among those who are excited about the fun, two-day event.

“I moved down here about two years ago, so this is my first Oktoberfest down here,” Szakos said. “But I’ve been to the other events, and I really appreciate everything that is being done here at the beach.”

This year’s event boasts headliners like Niko Moon and X Ambassadors. Plus, about 45 vendors and artists will be there to make the event as memorable as possible. Muralists will also be creating live art in real time.

Last year’s event was the first one following a pandemic pause.

“That was my first year being on the team and really getting to see the magic,” said Brooke Edmondson, the director of Events and Community Outreach for 904 Happy Hour. “We had a great event, roughly 15,000 to 16,000 that came out. I think people are ready to get outside, have a good time, and enjoy their community.”

Some people might not realize it, but Oktoberfest proceeds help local nonprofits, including the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville and Fur Sisters in Jacksonville Beah.

“We’ll also have the UNF rugby team out here, helping get stuff loaded in and loaded off,” Edmondson said. “We’re really excited to have an impact, not only in our local community but with our local charities as well.”

The event Friday goes from 5-10 p.m. Saturday’s event begins at noon and goes through 10 p.m. To look at ticket prices or purchase, visit: Beaches Oktoberfest. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Bars will be cashless, and some vendors might be as well. Bags will be checked to double up on safety.