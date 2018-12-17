Christmas tree recycling, paper shredding service at Palm Coast event

PALM COAST, Fla. - Palm Coast residents can turn their trees into mulch for city parks and recycle other household items Jan. 5 at the city's annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event.

All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. Residents should remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and ornaments from trees prior to donation.

“It helps the environment and saves the city and our residents money by us not having to purchase as much mulch for projects,” said Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol Mini. “There are residents who come out year after year for their free tree to plant in their yard.”

Residents who bring a Christmas tree to recycle receive a free 3-gallon evergreen tree in exchange (while supplies last).

The event will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot at 22 Utility Dr..

DVD and CD players, keyboards, old wires, cellphones and Christmas tree lights will also be accepted for recycling. No TVs, microwaves or computer monitors.

This year there will also be a free paper-shredding service offered, so bring your old documents for professional shredding.

Items that can be accepted include: staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, expired credit cards, check books, folders with small prongs with small amounts of metal/plastic.

Unacceptable items include: batteries, three-ring binders, binder clips, hard drives, X-rays and large amounts of metal/plastic. Shredded materials will be recycled, with the ink and color removed to produce new paper towels, tissues, etc.

For more information, contact Carol Mini at cjmini@palmcoastgov.com.

