3 events to check out in Jacksonville this week

From Plentarium yoga to an iFLY fest, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Marriage Enrichment



From the event description:

Calling all married members of the Florida Army National Guard! You and your spouse are invited to attend a marriage enrichment workshop. Strong Bonds cover the costs of lodging, meals and parking, and free childcare is also available.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 22, 12 p.m.

Where: Lexington Hotel, 1515 Prudential Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Birds Art Show Opening and Fundraiser

From the event description:

Join us this Friday for a celebration of the role women have played in the science, art and conservation of birds. Six artists and six writers will present their perspectives on the significance of birds in our own backyard.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Women Writing for (a) Change, Jacksonville, 1610 Osceola St.

Admission: Free. Art Journal Emma Greenhill, $10. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fly Fest 2019

From the event description:

Families and kids: Don't miss iFLY's customer appreciation event. Enjoy free food, aerial shows and a live DJ. The first 50 people in line receive a gift and the chance to win free indoor skydiving lessons.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: iFLY Jacksonville, 10579 Brightman Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

