WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is bringing its Live Holiday Tour to Jacksonville!

The WWE Live Holiday Tour will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Special guests include Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, United States Champion AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, The O.C. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and more!

Tickets go on sale on October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

