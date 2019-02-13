Get ready to exercise this weekend at YMCA's Family Fitness Fusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grab your sneakers and get ready for the largest citywide family group exercise event.

The YMCA, Les Mills, The Jaguars Foundation and Bold Events are teaming up to host the Family Fitness Fusion event on Saturday in downtown Jacksonville. People from all over the River City are invited to take part in the free event focused on health, exercise and family activities.

The event at Daily’s Place Flex Field includes a 1.5-hour mash-up of group exercise classes, ranging from Zumba to yoga and everything in between.

You don't have to be a member of the YMCA to take part in the event but you do need to register online at fcymca.org or text FITNESS to 91999.

Family Fitness Fusion will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

